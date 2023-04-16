If you’re a high school student living in the Winona Area Public Schools district, opportunity is knocking this spring. Through the new College Opportunity Program, every eligible student graduating from a Winona area high school will have access to a college education at Minnesota State College Southeast.

The program will cover the cost of tuition and fees for two years of college — up to 70 credits — and will provide a $500 stipend for books, supplies and tools each year. That can be worth as much as $14,000 per student.

Pam Zimmerman, director of financial aid at MSC Southeast, said people are grateful for the opportunity. “Everyone has a lot of questions — but the main one is, is this for real? It sounds like it’s too good to be true!”

Yes, it’s true, but there are some conditions. To qualify, students must reside in the Winona Area Public Schools district. Students can graduate from any Winona school, including Cotter, Hope Lutheran, Riverway, Winona Area Learning Center, Winona Senior High School, or a homeschool program.

“We tried to keep the program simple so we can serve the greatest range of students,” said Minnesota State College Southeast President Marsha Danielson. “Winona now joins a small handful of communities across the state that are able to provide tuition-free community college for its high school students.”

As director of admissions and enrollment, Tammy Vondrasek has been in higher education for 23 years. Much of her work experience is in financial aid, but she said the College Opportunity Program is something new and exciting.

“Students and their families are very excited and cannot believe this is a true opportunity. It is a huge financial relief for families,” Vondrasek said.

Winona Senior High School junior Benna Wells is already considering her options for next year at Southeast.

“When I heard about the College Opportunity Program, I thought it seemed like a logical decision to go get my general education courses done for free,” she said. “I don’t know what I want to do yet for a college major, so I’ll get started taking my classes and then most likely transfer to a four year.”

Her mother, Betsy Wells, also immediately thought of the transfer opportunities. “I had known that Benna could take transfer credits, and I know that there are four-year schools that she is interested in that Southeast transfers credits into.”

Chris Cook, an admissions representative at the college, said there has been a large uptick in applications for this fall from students who will be eligible for the College Opportunity Program.

“I’m keeping track of about 80 students so far who are at different stages of the application process,” he said. “Some are students who wouldn’t have gone to school otherwise, who wouldn’t have had the financial resources.”

Part of the enrollment process is filling out a Free Application for Federal Student Aid.

“The FAFSA allows us to know if a student is eligible for federal or state grants, which is money they can qualify for but do not need to repay,” said Pam Zimmerman. “People might be intimidated by the FAFSA but it’s gotten a lot simpler and easier to fill it out.”

Minnesota State College Southeast is offering extra services to help students take advantage of the College Opportunity Program. This spring and summer, look for open houses and in-person FAFSA completion events.

The College Opportunity Program is funded through 2026, so students graduating in 2023 and 2024 will be eligible for two years of college. Students who graduate in 2025 will be eligible for one year of college.

“We are so grateful for the investors who have made the first three years of the program possible: Benchmark, Bob Kierlin and Mary Burrichter, Fastenal Company, Gundersen Health, Miller Ingenuity, RTP Company, The Watkins Company and Winona Health,” Danielson said. “If the program proves successful, it may be extended further into the future.”

“I would love to have anyone interested in learning more about the College Opportunity Program to come visit us on campus. The admissions staff would enjoy meeting you and helping you each step of the way,” said Tammy Vondrasek. “If you cannot come to campus, check out our website and reach out to us via email. We are here for you!”

To learn more about the College Opportunity Program, go to www.southeastmn.edu/opportunity or contact admissions representative Chris Cook at Christopher.Cook@southeastmn.edu or 507-453-2410.