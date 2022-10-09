Campus Connection: Winona State celebrates alumni and employee contributions

Each year at Homecoming, Winona State University and its Alumni Society recognize individuals for their outstanding commitment to the University, its mission and to improving our world.

The Alumni Achievement Award is presented to individuals who have achieved prominence in their chosen fields and made significant contributions to WSU. This year’s honorees are Eric Kerska (’87) and Tyrre Burks (’10).

Kerska graduated from WSU with degrees in history and political science and went on to receive his master’s degree in strategic studies at the U.S. Army War College. He served in the United States Army and Army National Guard for 32 years, rising to the rank of colonel before retiring. He currently serves as fire chief for the city of Rochester and is an active volunteer in the Rochester community.

Burks graduated from WSU with a degree in professional studies and started a sports insurance company called Players Health, which currently supports over 50,000 sports organizations, 11 million athletes and 1.9 million coaches. He has earned the Entrepreneur of the Year award and was recently named one 2022’s Most Admired CEOs by Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal. Burks is an active philanthropist and volunteer, including mentorship of members of the Warriors football team.

The Purple Pride Award recognizes WSU faculty and staff who have elevated the esteem and prestige through their dedication to the university. This year’s honoree is Paula (Aussem) Scheevel (’80).

Scheevel graduated from WSU with degrees in sociology and social work and spent almost her entire career at Winona State working in Housing and Residence Life before retiring from the position of director of Housing and Residence Life in 2022. During her time at the university, she successfully led the university housing team through a global pandemic, implemented the student security program, and pioneered new living and learning communities. Scheevel recently received the 2022 Minnesota State Colleges and University Outstanding Service Faculty Award.

The Warrior Way Award honors WSU graduates or non-graduates who have voluntarily rendered significant contributions of time and talent to WSU. This year’s honoree is Jay Horner (’06).

Horner graduated from Winona State with a degree in marketing and currently serves as the senior district marketing manager at Federated Insurance. He has served on the Strauss Center for Sales Excellence Advisory Board since 2017, and is an active volunteer in the WSU community, often serving as a guest lecturer in marketing classes and offering his time, expertise and support to students. Horner and his wife are contributors to the WSU Foundation, United Way, Big Brothers Big Sisters, the ALS Foundation and the WSU baseball program.

The Heritage Award is given annually to an employee, retiree, alumni or friend of the university who has left an indelible impression in support of WSU and its students, faculty and staff. This year’s honoree is Joe Reed.

Reed served as a champion of Winona State and its students for 30 years before retiring in 2019. As director of Student Union and Activities, he was instrumental in transforming Kryzsko Commons to meet the ever-changing needs of students, including the expansion of Baldwin Study Lounge and the WSU Bookstore, the addition of the solarium, the modernization of campus dining facilities, and the transformation of the former bowling alley/game room into the current Student Activities Center. Reed will also serve as the Grand Marshal in the 2022 Homecoming parade on Oct. 22.

For more information, visit winona.edu/alumni.