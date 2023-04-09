A bill in the Minnesota Legislature would provide nearly $17 million to limit invasive carp movement, including funds to capture carp through fishing, researching how gates on dams open and installing a device using sound and bubbles at Lock and Dam 5 north of Winona.

Proposals for a barrier to deter carp from expanding north come amid a record catch of silver carp in March south of Winona. The relatively low population of invasive carp coupled with the fact captured fish were all born in the same year suggests carp are not yet reproducing in the Minnesota-Wisconsin stretch of the Mississippi River.

“With invasive species, no one has the technology to stop them 100%, or to control them 100%. But if you can prevent enough adults going through that they can’t reproduce, I think you got a really good chance,” said University of Minnesota professor Peter Sorensen. He researched the invasive carp problem with the Minnesota Aquatic Invasive Species Research Center and spoke in favor of the proposal in March before the state Senate’s Environment, Climate and Legacy Committee.

Federal agencies partnering with state government and academics are continuing yearslong research on sound, along with other methods, to block silver carp from moving upstream.

“All the basins — the Upper Mississippi River, Tennessee and Cumberland — have been working on various plans for how do they put deterrence in places,” said Marybeth Brey, research fish biologist with the U.S. Geological Survey’s Upper Midwest Environmental Sciences Center in La Crosse.

Acoustic technology

The system of dams regulating the Mississippi River can limit upstream fish movement through the locks with barge traffic. Government and academic researchers are focusing on putting barriers in lock chambers to deter carp, while allowing native species to move and not disrupting cargo traffic.

“We have been looking at sound or acoustic barriers at strategic bottlenecks, these lock chambers,” said Al Mensinger, a University of Minnesota-Duluth professor who researches carp with the Minnesota Aquatic Invasive Species Research Center.

Silver and bighead carp, the two most commonly captured invasive carp species in the Upper Mississippi, can hear higher frequency sounds than many native fish, such as walleye. University research demonstrated that using sound to deter carp movement worked in laboratory tanks and outdoor ponds.

“We were actually surprised that it worked,” Mensinger said. “The carp really didn’t like the sound where other fish ignored it.”

Some native fish, like the bigmouth buffalo, can hear at similar frequencies as silver and bighead carp. Grass and black carp, the other two species of invasive carp, hear at lower frequencies than other carp species.

“We’re hoping to develop these sound technologies that disproportionately affect the carp while leaving most of the native fish alone,” Mensinger said. “It’s not 100% perfect, but it is something we’re looking at.”

Mensinger added that human hearing range is much higher than the hearing range for carp, and that the sound is a relatively low frequency for the human ear.

The proposal at Lock and Dam 5 is a bioacoustic fish fence, commonly referred to as a bubble barrier. The barrier uses streams of air bubbles to amplify sounds along with lights to control fish behavior, adding an additional deterrent effect, according to research Sorensen participated in.

“It is relatively expensive, because that’s technology there, combining all those things,” said Sorensen. “But it has this very interesting effect of capturing sound and focusing it.”

The U.S. Geological Survey and Fish and Wildlife Service are conducting field studies of two sound-based deterrent systems at Lock and Dam 19 on the Mississippi River in southern Iowa and at the Barkley Dam in Kentucky. Sound technology for deterring carp is still in the large-scale testing and development phase, Brey said.

Both field studies have another year of data collection and will require time for data to be analyzed.

“I do want to emphasize the multiagency perspective of this,” Brey said. “For any of the deterrence to be effective, regardless of what’s being used, it has to be a big, organized group effort.”

Importance of location

Barrier technology alone is not enough to stop carp movement upstream, in part due to expected higher frequency of flooding and high water stages on the Mississippi.

“The more we have high water, the more likely the dam gates are to be out of the water. As those river changes happen, when those gates are out of the water, we have less control of what we can do,” Brey said.

The proposal for a barrier at Lock and Dam 5 includes additional funding to continue carp removal through commercial fishing along with funding to research spillway gates to reduce fish movement.

“That’s very important to use several things at the same time,” said Sorensen. “It’s got to be combined with these other things, the (modified unified method) removal, the spillway gates and only at that location.”

Spillway gates at certain dams, such as Lock and Dam 8 south of La Crosse, often are raised when water levels are high. In other locations, fish can navigate around a dam through nearby waterways.

“You have to look at each dam individually, and some have very, very extensive wetlands that in a major flooding event, which we may see this spring, the levees are going to be overtopped,” Mensinger said. “In other places it’s a big, big bottleneck.”

Lock and Dam 19 in southern Iowa, the location of the U.S. Geological Survey underwater acoustic deterrent system, never goes into open water conditions and there are no bypass waterways.

“There’s no other way fish can get around other than going through the lock chamber,” Brey said. “That location, for being able to evaluate a system, is one of the most perfect ones.”

Government researchers installed the barrier in 2021. The installation was limited by where the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers allowed it to be placed. By that point, invasive carp had already begun reproducing further upstream.

Sorensen said locks in Iowa-Illinois waters north of where carp currently reproduce may be a strong location for a barrier, but in Minnesota there are few other places than Lock and Dam 5 for a barrier to stop carp movement upstream into Lake Pepin and the Chippewa and St. Croix Rivers.

Spillway gates do open at Lock and Dam 5, which is adjacent to extensive wetlands on the Wisconsin side of the river. Flooding in the area generally occurs in April and May, before invasive carp typically move north, Sorensen said.

“There’s no other significant lock and dam north of Lock and Dam 5 that has the potential to stop them like that place does,” he said.