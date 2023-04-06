From Winona City Hall to churches across the Driftless Area to buildings around the country, Cathedral Crafts continues the history of stained glass production in Winona by designing new windows and restoring antiques.

"The beauty of it with restoration is every church is different. It teaches you to be very flexible with each one. You may run into the same stained glass style, but every project is so different," said Cathedral Crafts operations manager Caleb Penic. "There's a lot of beauty in these old buildings so I just love them, and I love when we restore them."

Penic's grandfather, La Verne Campbell, learned the stained glass trade at another Winona studio before founding his own in 1969.

Cathedral Crafts Address: 730 54th Ave., Winona Hours: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday Contact: 507-454-4079 or www.cathedralcrafts.com

"A lot of it is done the same way it was done 100 years ago," said Heidi Penic, owner of Cathedral Crafts. Heidi took the reins from her parents in the late 1990s along with her husband, Eric Penic. It's now a third-generation business as two of Heidi and Eric's sons work in the studio.

Even as the business moved from Campbell's garage to a workshop in Goodview, Cathedral Crafts continues operating with a small, dedicated staff of artisans and craftspeople. The company has two road crews serving the country, who are also trained in the building process.

"Our main goal is quality. We feel like we can achieve it here with the numbers that we have," said Heidi Penic, who notes the company does not subcontract out any work.

New vs. restored

When creating a new window, artists work with clients from the design to choosing the type of glass, which can vary by color and texture. The studio sometimes applies and fires five layers of paint to a piece of glass.

Although the studio builds new creations, restoring stained glass, some originally made by European artists in the 1800s or by renowned American artists such as Louis Comfort Tiffany, comprises most work done at Cathedral Crafts.

"Teamwork really does make the dream work because of all the minute details that we really have to focus on," Caleb Penic said. "Working with glass requires a good temperament, because mistakes happen."

Restoration is lengthy and tedious, said Caleb Penic, as artists need to return the structural integrity of a window while making stylistic choices to match the existing aesthetic. Hours to days of work can be lost if a piece of glass is broken.

"Glass can be a mean product, you have to be precise," said Heidi Penic.

The restoration process starts with removing stained glass windows and transporting them to the workshop from as close by as La Crosse to as far as Washington, D.C. Back in the studio, panels are disassembled and each piece of glass has to be cleaned individually by hand before being rebuilt with a new lead frame. Replacing damaged pieces of glass often requires special sourcing or painting techniques to match the existing color and patterned texture of glass.

"The two different types of windows, European to American, are completely different all the way down to the glass and painting styles," said Caleb Penic.

After reassembly, craftsmen apply a protective coating in a process called mudding and polish the glass. Windows are braced with different materials appropriate for different aesthetics, such as copper wire for historical pieces.

"Every detail matters from start to finish," said Caleb Penic. "Any failure through one of those steps, it's going to be a broken piece of glass."

Window frames

While the colorful glass draws eyes and the new lead frame provides stability, much of the studio is dedicated to restoring or rebuilding wooden, metal and stone window frames.

"What's going to hold a window up? A really good frame repair," said Caleb Penic. "The frame has to be in very good shape otherwise it will be bowing and buckling that very nice window."

The time between the removal and reinstallation of windows depends on several factors, including the number and size of glass panels. A recent renovation at at La Crosse church lasted nine months.

"Just being up close and personal with it for so long, when it's finally in the church it's so beautiful," said Heidi Penic.

Cathedral Craft's original stained glass work donated to city hall can be seen along the Lafayette Street side of the building. The company plans to donate a new storm system, which serves as a protective barrier, to the Winona Historical Society this summer.

"We're preserving history," said Caleb Penic. "All that love was given into it, so we have to give it that much love."