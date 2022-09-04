Cecilia Manrique: Tasks at hand in retirement

School years have either began such as at Winona State University or are about to begin as in the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. This time in the academic year brings on many bittersweet memories for someone who had been in academia for more than 30 years, especially since retirement has been marked by the pandemic, lockdowns, quarantines, illness, babysitting. We consider ourselves lucky to have made that decision when we did so that we did not have to deal with online teaching and could shelter in place with family in Chicago where we were not so isolated.

But one thing that has been neglected is cleaning/clearing out the clutter brought about by retirement. Aside from having dumped so many memories in several huge garbage cans before leaving campus there are three areas in my home that should have taken my attention these past few years but have not.

The first one for which I can say I had some success is cleaning out several boxes of Golden Key materials, which constituted almost 30 years of my life serving as chapter advisor to the chapter at UW-La Crosse. It contained memories of the many regional and international conferences I attended here, including Los Angeles, Dallas, Scottsdale, Orlando and Chicago, and locations abroad such as South Africa and Australia. It contained board books that became part of my readings as secretary and then eventually president of the International Leadership Council, and as member of the Board of Directors. It contained all the minutes, newsletters and activities we did as a chapter which earned us Gold status and Key Chapter Awards, the highest achievement for a chapter because of its academic standing, leadership and service accomplishments. All of that was whittled down to a box sitting in my basement now.

The second cleanup exercise had to do with the thousands of email messages in my mailer. I have already deleted thousands, but I do not know why I cling on to the others. There are messages from students, colleagues, administrators and friends from inside and outside of campus. There are messages from the years when I was department chair that deals with budget, salary, equipment, courses and the curriculum. There are messages about promotion and tenure, hirings (the department grew from 7 people to 12 under my watch) and firing, guest speakers, students having issues and students indicating how they have been helped in my class. Some messages show friends I have made as well as unhappy people because of decisions I made. Some go back to 2010 and you wonder why I keep them. The bottom line is you never know when you might need them. What usually happens is when I get rid of things, they have a way of being something that I need. But one of these days that mailer will need to be purged.

One of my former colleagues had indicated that it took her seven years to finally feel like she made progress in cleaning out what she had brought home from her office. So I guess the third area that I need to work on is the set of boxes sitting in the garage made up of books, papers and materials from the office such as pictures and supplies. I am only halfway through those seven years she spoke of so I guess I have time and can still procrastinate again.