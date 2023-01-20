Celebrate World Read Aloud Day at Paperbacks and Pieces

Families are invited to celebrate “World Read Aloud Day” on Wednesday, February 1, at Paperbacks and Pieces bookstore (429 Mankato Avenue, Winona).
Free activities will take place in the newly-renovated children’s section. No registration is required.
From 4:30-6 p.m., the bookstore will host local children’s author Jenny Baertsch. At 5, she’ll read aloud two chapters from her book Junkyard Tough: A “Tail” of Bravery. The reading will also be livestreamed on the Paperbacks and Pieces Facebook page.
Throughout the event, kids are invited to work with Baertsch to create their own take-home storybook. The activity is free, open to kids of any age, and all materials will be provided.
Created entirely in Winona, Junkyard Tough is the tale of a cat named Boots Meowington and his journey to understanding bravery. Autographed copies will be available for $9.99 at the event, including a free magnetic bookmark with every purchase.
Established in 1977, Paperbacks and Pieces is Winona’s oldest and largest bookstore.