 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Celebrate World Read Aloud Day at Paperbacks and Pieces

  • 0

Families are invited to celebrate “World Read Aloud Day” on Wednesday, February 1, at Paperbacks and Pieces bookstore (429 Mankato Avenue, Winona).

Free activities will take place in the newly-renovated children’s section. No registration is required.

From 4:30-6 p.m., the bookstore will host local children’s author Jenny Baertsch. At 5, she’ll read aloud two chapters from her book Junkyard Tough: A “Tail” of Bravery. The reading will also be livestreamed on the Paperbacks and Pieces Facebook page.

Throughout the event, kids are invited to work with Baertsch to create their own take-home storybook. The activity is free, open to kids of any age, and all materials will be provided.

Created entirely in Winona, Junkyard Tough is the tale of a cat named Boots Meowington and his journey to understanding bravery. Autographed copies will be available for $9.99 at the event, including a free magnetic bookmark with every purchase.

People are also reading…

Established in 1977, Paperbacks and Pieces is Winona’s oldest and largest bookstore.

Ukrainian children who fled the war with their families for the Netherlands are getting a crucial emotional lifeline: personalized audiobooks read by their fathers who had to stay behind in Ukraine to remain ready to fight.

IN PHOTOS: Winona in December snow

Scenes around Winona after snow covered the city on Thursday. 

1 of 14
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News