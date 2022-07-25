 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Center to offer free admission on Owl Awareness Day

  • 0
Bea

Bea the burrowing owl began work at the International Owl Center on Friday, July 1. Although she only weighs about three ounces, she is a big hit: She pounces on toys, sleeps standing on one leg or face-planted on the bottom of her little enclosure, cranks her head sideways and upside down, eats throughout the day, and loves to watch visitors.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

The International Owl Center is celebrating International Owl Awareness Day by offering free admission to all on Friday, August 5, thanks to sponsorship by Rushford State Bank.

Visitors can meet five live owls including Bea the Burrowing Owl, the Owl Center’s newest young ambassador.

The Owl Center will be open from 10 am to 5 pm and 30-minute long programs will be presented every hour on the hour from 11–4. A new batch of Ukrainian children’s owl art cards will go on sale the day of the event, with all proceeds going to help the kids of Ukraine.

Door prizes to help people live owl-friendly lives will be awarded throughout the day, such as 100% recycled paper, innovative mouse traps, a cat leash, owl nest boxes, and even M&Ms!

For more information go to www.internationalowlcenter.org/owlawarenessday.

People are also reading…

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News