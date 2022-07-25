Center to offer free admission on Owl Awareness Day

The International Owl Center is celebrating International Owl Awareness Day by offering free admission to all on Friday, August 5, thanks to sponsorship by Rushford State Bank.

The Owl Center will be open from 10 am to 5 pm and 30-minute long programs will be presented every hour on the hour from 11–4. A new batch of Ukrainian children’s owl art cards will go on sale the day of the event, with all proceeds going to help the kids of Ukraine.