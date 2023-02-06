From starting with vendors selling under the bridge in downtown Winona to having its spot at Levee Park and year-round market at East Rec Center in the winter, the Winona Farmers Market embarks on its 50th year providing a meeting ground for the community focused around quality, local food options.

“It’s changed a lot,” said Sandy Dietz, board of directors president from Whitewater Gardens Farm in Altura. “I started selling at the farmers market in 1996, and it was very loosely run at the time. We had no manager; we didn’t have enough money to hire a manager, so at that time the board chair ran the meetings, the vice president was in charge of advertising, and the treasurer, obviously, took care of the books.”

The Winona Farmers Market, with its seven-member board, now has two staff members — a market coordinator and EBT coordinator. And since 1973, it has maintained its commitment to local agriculture, supporting small growers and producers, and creating a venue that welcomes the community.

“It was a lot more vegetables with a few meat producers when I first started. And it’s really gone up and down as far as meat producers we’ve had. There was a time when the market has beef, pork, lamb, elk and buffalo,” said Dietz. “What has grown a lot in recent years are the baked goods and the ready-to-eat foods.”

The farmers market can be both a place to shop for local produce, baked goods and homemade products and also a meeting ground for the community, said Dietz.

“People do come to be social. They’ll come and get stuff and sit around and be social for a while. We’ll have some customers that stay almost the entire time we’re open,” said Dietz. “(The market) was really popular and busy for a while. Then we had a few years where it slowed down. And there were years, shortly before COVID hit, where there were fewer vendors and in turn fewer customers. And that can really spiral. So we had to work really hard to get the market really up and going again. And it came back with a bang.”

That work, to breathe new life into the farmers market, consisted of bringing in new vendors, making connections with other community organizations and supporting each other. And since hanging on through the COVID-19 years, the market has been in a good place, said Dietz.

“We started selling 30 years ago, back when it was under the bridge, just as another source of income. We started with apples, which are now overwhelmed by everything we have,” said Harley Heyer from Out on a Limb Orchard of Nodine. “I think the people early on were looking to have a place to buy and sell organic products.”

After years of selling with his wife, Esther, Heyer said they have developed regulars who come and shop at their display every week and that having the interaction with customers provides a chance to talk about the quality and care put into every apple or onion or jar of pickles.

“It’s definitely a community of sorts. We hope we have some positive impact on the community,” said Heyer. “The first people who got it started, when we joined, had been going for 20 years. And in a way, we are just hoping to continue what they got going in a positive way.”

MoonBeam Makery is one of the newer additions to the list of vendors at the Winona Farmers Market. Starting in December 2019, Jaclyn Adcock began selling her vegan baked goods because of her difficulty finding dairy-free products for herself.

“Everything vegan and I do vegan gluten-free options as well. It really started with me having a dairy allergy and there not being a place to get baked goods. So I’ve always been into baking and just dove in,” said Adcock. “The summer market is my favorite. The number of people and getting to be down by the river, that’s my dream. But I really like the winter market because it’s a different crowd. It’s cozy and everybody’s always excited — there’s just an energy to the market that is always really fun.”

Getting a vendor stand at the farmers market started with Adcock reaching out to the marketing coordinator, getting help on running her business and has grown to her holding a position on the board of directors.

“The market helps create the community. I don’t just make a lot of connections with the other vendors, but also the community members who are attending,” said Adcock. “It’s integral to the community. Especially in the summertime, it’s a destination. There are so many people that come to get together; it creates a community space.”

To go along with the Winona Farmers Market’s 50th anniversary this year, Sandy Dietz said celebration plans are in the works.

“A farmers market, for a community, provides a lot of good, fresh food. It promotes and supports local farms, which is really important. And it helps bring people to town to support other businesses in the area,” said Dietz.

“It also helps in educating customers on good food and the importance of local farms that can help support the community by feeding the community.”

