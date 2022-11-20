Changes to Parade magazine

Parade magazine, which had been inserted into newspapers across the nation for decades, recently discontinued its print publication and moved exclusively to an E-edition product. Its final print edition was published in last Sunday’s print edition of the Daily News.

Of course, all print and digital subscribers of the Daily News still have access to Parade’s weekly electronic magazine on our E-edition platforms. But there’s more to the story.

Starting with today’s print edition, the Daily News is proud to offer a brand-new weekly print-edition page that will include some of Parade’s best content – the same content you’ve loved for years. Not only does the new offering include Parade’s cover story for the week, it also includes a fun and challenging numerical puzzle called Numbrix.

This enhanced content partnership between the Daily News and Parade is meant to ensure that you, our loyal readers, continue to receive the best that Parade has to offer inside our printed newspaper, as well as within our E-edition products, every week.

Thank you for supporting local journalism by way of your subscription to the Daily News, and we hope you enjoy the new Parade page, as well as the new Parade E-edition magazine, in today’s edition of the Daily News.