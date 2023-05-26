Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The local used bookstore in downtown Winona, Chapter 2 Books, has moved locations — albeit not far.

The old location, at 121 W. Third St. in downtown Winona, is only a few blocks away from the new storefront at 125 E. Third St. in the old Twisted Skull Studios tattoo shop space.

Daryl Lanz opened Chapter 2 Books in 2012 and said the location change comes with both nervousness and excitement for the store’s potential.

Chapter 2 Books Address: 125 E. Third St., Winona Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday Information: 507-313-9693 or www.chapter2bookstore.com.

The move was prompted by the landlords of the old space putting the building up for sale. After deciding the news wasn’t going to mean his early retirement, Lanz found the former tattoo shop was “a great fit.”

“I decided to be a little proactive and get out of there quick before someone else bought the place and told me I had to leave,” Lanz said. “I really like the new spot and everybody’s been very positive about it.”

Lanz said opening a bookstore has always been a goal of his. The longtime English teacher capitalized on his experience in books as well as his retail experience to make Chapter 2 Books the go-to spot for used books, comics, records and CDs in downtown Winona.

“I kind of have a background in a number of things that fit with it,” Lanz said. “And I was in a position to try it. Some people thought it wasn’t going to work, but I managed to stick it out and now we’re still going stronger than ever.”

After 10 1/2 years in the store’s original location, Lanz said the move has been a chance to reorganize and seek a higher-traffic area downtown.

“The big thing I and other people who have come in have noticed is that it’s much brighter here,” Lanz said about the new location. “The other location was a little dark at times and kind of hard, when walking by, to tell we’re open. Now I have some big windows in the front and the back, and it’s nice.”

Lanz moved out of the original storefront at the end of April and had a "soft reopen" in May. A grand reopening for Chapter 2 Books is in the works, Lanz said.

While the store enjoys community support year round, Lanz said he’s excited for the busiest time of the year: the summer months of June, July and August.

“With all the festivals and people coming to town, I get a lot of visitors, which is great,” Lanz said.

Moving is expensive and change can be unpredictable, but Lanz said he’s continued to feel supported by his regular customers and looks forward to what the new space can offer.

“A lot of people have complimented me on the store and thanked me for being here,” Lanz said. “Last year was definitely the best year I’ve ever had, and things are getting better.”