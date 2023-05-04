A rollover crash on Interstate 90 near St. Charles resulted in the death of a passenger and life-threatening injuries to the driver.

A little before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sean Robert Payne, 40, of Chicago and Anastasia Payne, 51, of Chicago were traveling east on I-90 at mile marker 234 in a Toyota 4-Runner when the vehicle left the roadway and rolled several times.

Sean, who was driving, received life-threatening injuries and was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital’s Saint Mary's Campus in Rochester. The passenger, Anastasia, died.

Both were wearing seatbelts and the vehicle’s airbags had been deployed.

The Minnesota State Patrol responded to the accident with the Winona County Sheriff’s Office, the St. Charles police, fire and ambulance, as well as the Lewiston Ambulance assisting the accident.

The state patrol said there is still an active investigation into the accident.