Childhood obesity: Minnesota youth have lower incidence; rate holds steady over past decade (copy)

Schools tackle obesity among students

The Minnesota Department of Health's 2019 student survey found 10% of eighth-graders were obese (95th percentile or more), rising to 11% for ninth graders and 12% for 11th graders.

Across the three grades, between 14% and 18% reported having been physically active for at least an hour each of the past seven days.

Only 15% to 16% consumed at least two servings of fruit (not including juice) per day, with vegetable consumption even lower, with 13% having eaten two or more per day. In contrast, over 60% of high schoolers had fast food one to three times in the past week.

In individual communities, like Winona, both higher education and K-12 schools are stepping up to help combat the issue of obesity in the local community.

During the school day at Winona Area Public Schools, students are enjoying opportunities such as salad bars to promote healthy eating and physical education classes and electives at various grade levels and recesses for younger children to help students get moving, according to WAPS communications coordinator John Casper, on behalf of the district’s wellness committee.

The district also promotes healthy lifestyles and activities with school activities, athletics and other efforts.

Local colleges, Winona Health and Live Well Winona have come together in the community to provide programs to the students that teach them about how to stay healthy with weekly fun-focused sessions that college students help lead.

The young students are able to learn about a new health-related topic each week, while also participating activities that help them have a break from daily life and burn off energy.