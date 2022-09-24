Childhood obesity: Minnesota youth have lower incidence; rate holds steady over past decade

On the national scale of childhood obesity levels, Minnesota is in the lowest quarter, at around half the rate of top state Kentucky and 12 ranks below neighboring Wisconsin.

Per 2019-2020 data from the State of Childhood Obesity organization, with 11.7% of Minnesota youth ages 10 to 17 classified as obese, the state comes in at number 43 out of 50 and Washington, D.C.

Kentucky’s percentage was 23.8%, with Montana boasting the lowest number of obese adolescents at 10%.

While rates are trending up across the nation, Minnesota’s current child obesity rate is actually lower than in 2016, when 13.4% of those 10-17 met the classification. However, after a drop to 9.4% two years later, the number crept up nearly 2% from 2018-2019.

The perception of the past was that kids would “outgrow” obesity, losing what is colloquially referred to as “baby fat,” but research now indicates that for most, weight will not even out with age.

“Data is showing that the vast majority of children with severe obesity in particular will continue to have obesity as an adult,” says Dr. Seema Kumar, pediatric endocrinologist and medical director of Mayo Clinic Rochester’s Pediatric Weight Management Program. “I think there is greater recognition of that by families and providers as well.”

Health consequences of excess weight

As with adults, high weight in youth is most often caused by a blend of too little physical activity and two many calories, and some may be genetically predisposed to weight gain. Hormonal conditions can also leave youth more susceptible to weight gain, as can certain prescription medications.

“Obesity is more than just calories out and calories in,” says Kumar.

Processed foods and high-calorie or sugary beverages are common culprits, and those struggling with food insecurity may find packaged or convenience foods more accessible and more affordable.

The Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) — a federal program that supports low-income pregnant, postpartum and breastfeeding women, as well as children age 5 and under who are at nutritional risk — covers the cost of some dairy, produce and whole grains products. Minnesota has also received funding from the USDA Healthy Food Financing initiative.

In Minnesota, physical education participation is required for elementary, middle and high school students. However, overall lifestyles for some have veered more sedentary, particularly with the rise of social media and digital learning.

During the coronavirus pandemic, BMI increase rates among youth age 2 to 19 about doubled, per a CDC study of over 432,000 youth. A perfect storm of cancelled athletics, increased computer time, limited interactions with others and disrupted eating patterns led many to see the scale climb up — of note, eating disorders such as anorexia and bulimia have also increased — and Mayo Clinic notes stress or boredom can lead to overeating. Sleep deprivation can also do a number on weight regulation.

“Clearly, environment has been a big reason,” says Kumar. Screen time, she notes, “has exploded,” and inflation has made fresh foods even more expensive.

Kumar says referrals to Mayo Clinic Rochester’s Pediatric Weight Management Program have risen in recent years, in tandem with increased awareness that obesity is a disease, one that is “not without consequences — we are seeing the onset of adult diseases.”

Childhood obesity can lead to complications including Type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure or cholesterol, joint pain and breathing issues such as sleep apnea. Social and emotional health can also be affected, possibly leading to depression or anxiety.

The multidisciplinary team with the Pediatric Weight Management Program includes a psychologist, dietician, social worker, physician and bariatric surgeon, and for some the full treatment course will include medication or even surgery. The percentage of weight loss with lifestyle modifications alone is minimal, Kumar says, at 3 to 5%. With obesity drugs, up to 10% of body weight could come off. Surgery can increase loss to 25 to 30%.

Many considerations are made before proceeding with adolescent bariatric surgery, Kumar says, which is put forth as an option only after the team has “exhausted the other options.” The patient must first show a dedicated effort to attempting weight loss and undergo a psychiatric evaluation. Families must be supportive and commit to follow up appointments. To qualify, the child’s BMI must be 35 or more concurrent with comorbidities, or 40 and above with no current health complications.

The surgery has proven effective in reducing or remedying health complications, with a report published in fall 2021 on NIH showing high levels of remission of type 2 diabetes, hypertension and kidney issues following post op weight loss. Any possible impact on mental health issues must be further studied, the report notes.

While treatment may be necessary, “by the time it comes to that we’ve missed a crucial window,” Kumar says.

“We need to look at prevention,” Kumar says. “We want the children of today to live healthy lives.”

Kumar advises keeping up with wellness appointments, which offer the opportunity to track a child’s growth and, if necessary, intervene if numbers are changing rapidly.

Initiatives at the state level

Among the Minnesota-wide programming to help prevent and address child obesity is Feeling Good Minnesota, which tackles healthy eating at schools and for families in Central Minnesota with gardens, farmers markets and grocery store partnerships.

The Minnesota WIC program offers individualized nutrition assessments and counseling, referrals to nutrition and fitness resources and growth tracking. While benefiting from the supply of nutritious foods, data shows young children in Minnesota have greater rates of obesity than older youth, and certain demographics are disproportionately affected.

Compared to older youth, Minnesota obesity levels were slightly higher among kids ages 2 to 5 who were participants in the WIC program, at 12.9% in 2018. However, Minnesota Department of Health data shows that rate was down from 13.1% in 2013.

From 2013 to 2018, the only racial group in this category that did not see a decline was Hispanic. Those identifying as American Indian had the highest percentage of obesity in 2018 at 23%.

Hmong youth 2 to 5 made up the overall highest percentage of very obese at 18.6%, and more than one in three qualify as obese or overweight.

For 2020, the CDC reported 11.6% of WIC participants age 2 to 4 were obese. The CDC did not track obesity levels for Minnesota adolescents in recent years.

Minnesota’s state training and technical assistance program supports providers in implementing policies and engaging in new practices promoting healthy eating and physical activity.

Schools tackle obesity among students

The Minnesota Department of Health’s 2019 student survey found 10% of eighth-graders were obese (95th percentile or more), rising to 11% for ninth graders and 12% for 11th graders.

Across the three grades, between 14% and 18% reported having been physically active for at least an hour each of the past seven days.

Only 15% to 16% consumed at least two servings of fruit (not including juice) per day, with vegetable consumption even lower, with 13% having eaten two or more per day. In contrast, over 60% of high schoolers had fast food one to three times in the past week.

In individual communities, like Winona, both higher education and K-12 schools are stepping up to help combat the issue of obesity in the local community.

During the school day at Winona Area Public Schools, students are enjoying opportunities such as salad bars to promote healthy eating and physical education classes and electives at various grade levels and recesses for younger children to help students get moving, according to WAPS communications coordinator John Casper, on behalf of the district’s wellness committee.

The district also promotes healthy lifestyles and activities with school activities, athletics and other efforts.

Local colleges, Winona Health and Live Well Winona have come together in the community to provide programs to the students that teach them about how to stay healthy with weekly fun-focused sessions that college students help lead.

The young students are able to learn about a new health-related topic each week, while also participating activities that help them have a break from daily life and burn off energy.