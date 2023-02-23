Through sales and donations, a total of $4,711.01 was raised for Ready Set School at the annual Chili Tasting event, sponsored by WNB Financial, on February 10.

Almost 500 chili meals were sold drive-thru style for pick-up at Steak Shop Catering. A lunch or dinner option was available, with three varieties of chili to taste and enjoy. All proceeds from the event benefited Ready Set School, helping to kick-off its annual fundraising campaign.

Ready Set School was created to ensure that all Winona County children have the basic and necessary school supplies to better succeed in school. For more information, please email Ready Set School Director Mandi Olson at ReadySetSchool@gmail.com or visit www.ReadySetSchoolWinona.org.