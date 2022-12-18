Chris Meyer on legislative priorities, state surplus

Chris Meyer, chair of the Winona County Board of Commissioners, had these comments on the legislative priorities:

“I think all Winona County commissioners would agree, our top priority is making sure County Program Aid from the state keeps up with inflation and rising costs. The Winona County property tax levy increase for 2023 is higher than it has been in over a decade and the failure of the Minnesota State Legislature to finish its business is probably the biggest contributing factor. As indicated by AMC, in today’s dollars, counties get only half of the program aid that they did 20 years ago. The largest part of Winona County’s work is to administer health and human services on behalf of the state of Minnesota, and while those services are mandated they are not fully funded, so Winona County like most Minnesota counties has raised the property tax levy to cover the difference. With such an historic state budget surplus it seems illogical to force counties to raise taxes just to balance the budget and pay for services the state has mandated.

“In addition we have discussed the need for a consistent and adequate annual funding for roads. In Winona County we have an additional sales tax to supplement our road and bridge funding but still we still keep falling behind in what is needed. We also want adequate funding for the needs of children and the mentally ill, and we want the reporting and tracking systems related to human services brought into the 21st century. Much time and cost is wasted on outdated and inefficient tracking and billing systems in these programs.

“Speaking for myself as a commissioner and not as the County Board chair, adequate funding for health and human services is my biggest desire. The county has been skimping on our delivery of human services and is short staffed because of the inadequate state funding. For many years the focus of the county has been cost recovery and not providing access and quality delivery of assistance. Again this year, because of the large levy increase, we have been forced into not increasing our staffing levels to where they should be. I want funding to be able to help the most vulnerable and those in need in our county.”