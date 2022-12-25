Christmas ... A Time to Be Together

Christmas is not about how many or how much you receive,

it’s about the Love you Feel and what you believe.

It’s not about the twinkle or the lights on the tree,

it’s about being together and those that you see.

It’s not about the cards with the greetings you send,

but rather the gatherings with family and friends.

It’s not about everything being perfect and in place,

it’s about the people and those familiar, that you face.

It’s not about the food or the drink of the day,

it’s about conversations and the Love for each other you display.

It’s not about the stockings that were hung with care,

it’s remembering the people and loved ones who are no longer there.

Christmas is a time to reflect,

on what is important and not the rest.

A time to spend with family and friends,

those whom you love to the very end.

A time to remember the babe in the Manager,

A Savior was born, he’s not a stranger.

Born for you and for me with his Love,

to forgive us and renew us from the heavens above.

So take some time to reflect Christmas Day,

time to be thankful on all that you have...

your family, your friends, a home and some Love,

And Thank your Savior who reigns from above.

-- Shayna Dais, Winona – Christmas 2022

Close 1 of 14 Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona IN PHOTOS: Winona in December snow Scenes around Winona after snow covered the city on Thursday. 1 of 14 Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona