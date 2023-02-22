After some discussion, the Winona City Council approved the city’s participation in the Great Plains Institute’s EV (electric vehicle) Smart Cities program. Other than staff time, which is two to five hours a month, the no-cost participation will allow Winona to become an EV Smart certified city and achieve its EV-readiness goals with technical assistance.

City staff saw this opportunity as a means to implement best practices for electric vehicles, which is a topic area in the Comprehensive Plan as well as the drafted Sustainability Plan.

“The Great Plains Institute would be leading this effort. They are an entity based out of the Twin Cities and they’ve received a grant from [the Minnesota Department of Transportation] to do this coordinating working and education on EVs,” said City of Winona Natural Resources Sustainability Coordinator, John Howard. “They would be helping the city and other participants understand best practices for citing charging stations and how to get funding for those from grants. It is also very tailored to our individual situations. So we can be asking for specific areas that we want help with.”

Howard said the program is strictly for public entities and can focus on either municipal operations or private adoption of electric vehicles. He said he sees the city using the program to see where charging stations should go and clearing any regulations for them.

Councilmember, Steve Young, voted to approve the city’s participation but had some reservations he wanted to bring to light.

“First of all, my opinion is that a government entity will come up with the wrong answer, at the cost of 10 times what entrepreneurs and consumers would take to come up with the correct answer,” said Young. “I’ll support this but I want the public to see what’s going on— that we have government intervention in markets and it’s going to cost us. In my opinion, this government intervention, especially in electric vehicles is probably going to cost us dearly,”

Councilmember, Jeff Hyma, said he had a more optimistic view of working with the program. He said working with people who have the expertise can lead to well-informed decision-making.

“The word that jumps out to me on this is infrastructure. And that is definitely a rightful concern of government,” said Councilmember Jerome Christenson. “The orderly and effective management of infrastructure for electric vehicle charging is going to have an impact. And we should be ahead of the game rather than playing catchup. So I think that this is a good step.”

The council discussed Winona’s harsh winter climates and its effects on electric vehicles and their adoption amongst the community. Councilmember Borzyskowski said electric vehicles are the future but it’s still early to see their usage in Minnesota.

Chad Ubl, City Manager, said this will be an opportunity to get some baseline information on electric vehicle and their implementation in the area, as well as information concerning how cold and hot weather affects battery life in addition to where this new infrastructure can go.