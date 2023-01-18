City Council approves study of 8 possible public safety facilities

The Winona City Council approved the BKV Group’s proposal to further study up to eight options within the community for a combined public safety building to house the Police and Fire Departments, a stand-alone Fire Department facility, and/or stand-alone Police Department facility.

The Minneapolis-based architecture firm said the study could arrive approximately three months from now.

The eight options BKV will review in its study are:

Combined Police and Fire facilities at the current Central Fire Station

A stand-alone Fire facility at the current Central Fire Station

Combined Police and Fire facilities at the Central School block between 6 th and 7 th Street and Walnut and Market Street

and 7 Street and Walnut and Market Street A stand-alone Fire facility at Central School block between 6 th and 7 th Street and Walnut and Market Street

and 7 Street and Walnut and Market Street A stand-alone Police facility on the block between 2 nd and 3 rd Street and Washington and Johnson Street

and 3 Street and Washington and Johnson Street Combined Police and County Sheriff facility on the block between 2 nd and 3 rd Street and Washington and Johnson Street

and 3 Street and Washington and Johnson Street No specific location but a variety of layouts to determine the space needs for a stand-alone Police facility

A placeholder option in the event of an unknown location is to be explored

When talking about the two options at the current Central Fire Station, City Manager Chad Ubl said, “We are again looking at Central Fire Station for combined Fire and Police or fire stand-alone with potential for Winona Area Ambulance Service. You may ask, why are we having BKV do this again? The reason we’ll look at this location, in particular, is the combined nature of police and fire. One is the parking, we don’t have a solution for public parking or how the street could be used to accommodate parking. The second piece is that we did have BKV, toward the end of their work [last May], look at a stand-alone fire facility. We would want the stand-alone to include space for an ambulance service.”

Again, the city has been looking at the Central School location with options for a combined police and fire or a fire stand-alone with ambulance service.

“[Previously] there was no resolution for parking. We would want BKV to look at the possibility of vacation of streets or different parking formulas on surrounding streets obviously excluding Broadway,” said Ubl. “The other piece in discussion with a private property owner is on the south side of the Central School building. Is there an opportunity for additional parking spaces? Would that even be a consideration if the city were to acquire this parcel?”

Ubl also said the city has asked BVK to further study the city’s “Pro-Build Block” located between 2nd and 3rd Street and Washington and Johnson. This area will be looked at for either a stand-alone police facility or potentially a combined Winona Police facility and Winona County Sheriff’s facility.

Presented to the council also was a letter from Market & Johnson, general building contractors, about the possible expansion of the current Law Enforcement Center (LEC) located on West Third Street. This letter stated that adding on to the current LEC would not be feasible due to the circumstances of the new jail build, financial commitments, and disruption of the county facilities.

The letter from Tyler Schulz, project manager at Market & Johnson, said, “With Winona County’s dispatch center now relocated below the area where the 3rd-floor addition was going to be located, this option is highly unachievable and inadvisable due to financial impacts to the County and the City of Winona. This option would risk the functionality of the new dispatch center and compromise the use of the facility. Having to structurally cut new foundations/columns in the existing facility, this would shut down the dispatch center along with the intrusion of dust into the areas where expensive IT equipment would be located.”

Bruce Schwartzman, from BKV, explained some of the needs of the new LEC saying, “The largest pieces of the program that were added were an indoor squad garage. In our cold climate, with the things that are stored in the vehicles, it’s a better application to store those vehicles inside. So a certain amount of the program is for an indoor, secure squad garage. The other component that led up to that roughly 39,000 [proposed] square feet is training capabilities. The police department currently has no training facilities whatsoever on-site or in the city of Winona.”

“We’ll learn more, I think, from this study,” said council member Jeff Hyma. “And that will rule some of the things out and some of the things forward as we gather the information. And eventually, I believe, that if you put some faith into gathering the information, the path will become clearer over time. So I look forward to that.”

