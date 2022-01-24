City of Winona declares Tag and Tow

The City of Winona has announced that there will be a Tag and Tow in effect on Tuesday, January 25 in the downtown area.

The city plans a snow removal. The areas that will be affected by the Tag and Tow are from Huff Street to Franklin Street and from Broadway Street to Levee Park Drive.

In the Tag and Tow, the Alternate Side Parking Ordinance will be strictly enforced from 12:01 a.m. to 6:01 a.m. Parking will also be prohibited in Municipal Parking Lot 1.

The Tag and Tow will be enforced on the even side of the street.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0