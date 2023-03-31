City officials and housing experts discussed the state of Winona’s housing market and tenant’s rights and responsibilities Thursday night on a panel focused on affordable and safe rental housing hosted by Habitat for Humanity serving Winona.

“It’s been shown time and time again we need housing here in Winona. But we don’t have the wherewithal or the jurisdiction to go out and develop things ourselves,” said Mayor Scott Sherman in the panel’s opening remarks. “We have some opportunities there to help, either to get out of the way as a government, or to intervene.”

Rental housing vacancy in Winona stands at 1%, said Rachel Stoll, Winona Community HUB manager, who focuses on improving health outcomes, including access to housing. Stoll acquired the data from Nick Larson, the city’s development coordinator. A rental vacancy rate of 5% is considered healthy.

There is a 0% vacancy rate for subsidized, supportive and low-income rental housing in the city, which have wait lists to access units. Single-family homes are also in short supply.

Out of 167 individuals working with the Community HUB program in the past 12 months, 108 households were considered housing insecure and 56 were homeless.

“When stock’s so extremely tight, if you have a criminal background, or you have an eviction on the record or you are low income or need supportive housing, it just becomes extremely difficult,” said Stoll.

Housing stock in Winona is limited in part by geographic and artificial barriers including the river, bluffs and rail infrastructure, and complicated by the high share of rentals aimed at university students.

“A lot of the land is used up,” said Sherman. “We have to look at things like redevelopment as opposed to new development. We can’t keep sprawling forever and forever.”

Sherman pointed to potential zoning changes in the city’s comprehensive plan as a source of more affordable housing through more opportunities for duplexes, triplexes and mixed use housing. The Winona County Economic Development Authority recently approved another county housing study.

Stoll highlighted the Water’s Edge Apartments as an example of mixed-income housing, as well as supportive housing projects directed by Hiawatha Valley Mental Health Center and job openings for housing specialists with Hiawatha Valley and Engage Winona.

“Our community is trying to invest in professionals who can do this supportive work,” said Stoll. “Those are the kind of helping professionals that can help people take a really big scary issue and break it down step by step.”

Panel Advice

Panelists discussed advice for tenants and landlords when inspecting and applying for rental units and resolving potential conflicts regarding repairs.

“Respectful communication is my number one tip. Do it in writing, if you have a tenant portal, if you have email, always communicate with your landlord,” said said Joel Kinder, a lawyer with the Southern Minnesota Regional Legal Services focusing on housing issues including eviction.

Kinder and Chad Sommer, building official with the City of Winona Inspections department, said tenants should photograph or take video of damage when inspecting a rental unit.

“Be thorough. Look under the sink behind the drain, go through and make sure all the blinds in your apartment go up and down,” said Kinder.

Tenants and landlords should also consider documenting potential issues in writing before the lease begins, said Nick Edstrom, a Winona real estate agent with nearly 50 years of experience in housing for students and those aged 55 and older.

“It’s good for both sides of the coin, both parties, landlord and the tenants,” said Edstrom. “The communication, the dialogue of the whole issue is what’s important.”

When reviewing the lease, Edstrom and Kinder said potential applicants should be aware of which utilities are included, what utilities might amount to and how utilities are billed. Kinder said tenants should review the notice requirements before ending a lease and the guest and visitor policy.

Applications

Rental and legal history, such as evictions, are common barriers when finding a rental unit.

“Before you pay a fee, if you think there’s something in your background that might disqualify you, run it by the landlord,” said Kinder.

Applicants should not lie on an application, said Kinder. References are also important in a tight rental market for those with imperfect rental histories.

“You want to keep that clean reference slate so that you don’t have any troubles with that,” said Edstrom.

Under state and federal law, it is illegal discrimination to carry out housing actions including refusing to rent a unit, use different application criteria, set different conditions or rent prices based on an applicant or tenant’s protected class, which include race, color, religion, gender or sexual orientation, disability, familial status or national origin.

Property owners cannot make listings available to only students, said Edstrom.

Applicants and tenants can file housing discrimination complaints with the U.S. Department of Housing or through the Minnesota Department of Human Rights.

City Inspections and legal remedies

Tenants and landlords can call the City of Winona Inspections department about safety concerns related to buildings.

“In that situation, the first question I’m going to ask is have you talked to your landlord?” said Sommer. “If things don’t get taken care of, it comes back to us.”

The individual making the complaint must be a tenant on the lease, but the department does not name who made the complaint. After a complaint is filed, the department sets an inspection. Depending on the result, the department will issue a corrections notice and provide the landlord with a timeline to resolve the issue.

“As long as you communicate, in most cases, not all, everybody can make things work out,” said Sommer.

Black mold may be grounds to label a unit uninhabitable, but the city department does not conduct mold testing. The Minnesota Department of Health handles orders regarding lead paint. There are only three lead inspectors in the state.

Legal actions are available to tenants if repairs are not made after giving notice to landlords or after Inspections makes a repair order.

Tenants can file a rent escrow action or tenant remedies action through the courts, which can issue repair orders and sometimes order rent abatement for past and future rent said Kinder.

Emergency remedies are available for tenants in certain situations defined by statute, including if heat is shut off in winter or the unit has no running water. In these situations, a tenant must give landlords a 24-hour notice.

Kinder said tenants should document issues in writing and reach out to landlords before legal action or if they may not be able to pay rent.

“If you have that dialogue, I think it goes a long way,” said Kinder.