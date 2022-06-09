Cochrane-Fountain City School District announces new superintendent

Cochrane-Fountain City School District announced Tuesday that Troy White was selected as the new district superintendent, effective July 1.

The district's board, assisted by the Wisconsin Association of School Boards, conducted a search that included a rigorous application process, an open community forum and interviews with the Board of Education.

White is in his 25th year in education. His career started in New Auburn, Wisconsin, as the physical education and driver’s education teacher, varsity boys basketball and varsity football coach. This was where he met his wife, Stacey, and two sons, Joshua and Tyler.

Together they traveled to Manawa, Wisconsin, where he was hired to teach physical education and coach varsity boys basketball in 1999. In the fall of 2002, they were blessed with their daughter, Sophie, who completed their family.

After earning a master’s degree in education administration at Viterbo University in La Crosse in 2008, he accepted the high school principal position at Little Wolf High School in Manawa, Wisconsin.

He returned to Viterbo to acquire his director of instruction licensure in 2008.

In 2011, he was honored to accept the high school principal position at Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau High School in Galesville.

In 2016, he obtained his superintendent license completing his education.

As superintendent, he plans to sustain the C-FC school family that places student learning and student welfare at the center of all they do and, at the same time, nurture the teachers, parents and community for the demanding roles that each play in the education of our children.

Education today faces many obstacles; however, White is proud to work in a profession that, regardless of perception or how daunting the task, educators never lose sight of what is important: students. He is honored and humbled to be the new superintendent of the Cochrane-Fountain City School District.

