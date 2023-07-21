Community leaders and government officials gathered Wednesday to learn about efforts in the community to address mental health concerns, identify gaps in coverage and discuss ways to improve access to services.

In a rare joint session between the Winona County Board and the Winona City Council, the Mental Health Collaborative presented on the community’s mental health data, initiating the start of local government collaboration to better address the community’s mental health care needs.

“This forms an evidence-based foundation that we can use as a guide,” Winona County Board Chair Chris Meyer said of the meeting.

The collaborative includes 11 members and is made up of professionals in the medical field, law enforcement and city staff.

Ann McLaughlin, Population Health Program development manager at Winona Health, led the presentation, detailing services provided in the community for mental health across the spectrum from thriving to crisis mode.

“Oftentimes we think of mental health and immediately jump to a crisis standpoint, but there are a variety of services that are provided before that point,” McLaughlin said. “We were surprised by the number of services provided in the area and happy to see that and look at what we can utilize.”

Part of the data collected by the collaborative dealt with police calls pertaining to mental health.

From 2019 to 2022, there has been a 40% increase of calls to the Winona Police Department regarding mental health. While the number of calls has risen, the number of unique callers has stayed relatively the same.

Additionally, while the number of mental health calls to the police department has risen, the number of emergency room visits from those calls has gone down.

“We are very excited to see that this number is actually decreasing despite the number of calls increasing,” McLaughlin said. “Which means the city police department has come up with a system to say, ‘Do we really need to take that person to the emergency department? Is that really necessary?’”

From 2021 to 2022, the Winona County Sheriff’s Department saw a 6.6% increase in welfare checks, 10.8% increase in emotional/behavioral calls and more than a 300% increase in suicide-related calls.

Among local mental health providers, the three most commonly seen outpatient diagnoses are depression, anxiety and substance use disorder.

McLaughlin said a conservative estimate for the number of individuals receiving mental health services in Winona County is more than 4,000, a number that doesn’t reflect private mental health providers.

“Some of the gaps we’ve noticed — as we’re looking through our numbers, through our services — is that talk therapy, like across the country, is in short supply here,” McLaughlin said. “And the main reason for that is that there are just not enough providers.”

In addition to a provider shortage, McLaughlin said there is a lack of substance use treatment, early interventions and accessibility of crisis interventions.

These gaps in coverage don’t all come from inside a hospital, but also stem from people not knowing how to navigate care or understand their eligibility standards. There are also social determinants of health — like socioeconomic status, safety at home, and housing, transportation and food insecurity — that play a role in mental health coverage.

The collaborative is going to continue to track this data in Winona County, discuss how collaboration is possible, keep elected officials informed and bring recommendations to elected officials on how they can spend funding.

The city of Winona has $180,000 of American Rescue Plan Act money set aside for mental health initiatives.

County board member Dwayne Voegeli said he was excited for Wednesday’s meeting because it’s the start of the process to reach the community’s mental health care needs.

“It is very rare to have all of us together, but I’m glad we’ve come together on this issue,” Voegeli said. “I can tell you, as a teacher, I see this screaming need not only for awareness, education and screening but for treatment. ... The exciting news is that there are solutions.”

There are some positives the collaborative shared Wednesday, including that many services are available locally, stigma around mental health is decreasing and some diagnoses can be managed in primary care.

Mayor Scott Sherman said as long as he’s in office, the collaborative and filling the gaps in the community’s mental health care is something he’s going to push and work on. And working in conjunction with the county board can progress that.

“Ultimately, it is all of our jobs to try and make our community better,” Sherman said.

While the combined meeting between the city council and county board is extremely rare, Sherman said, it reflects the gravity and seriousness of the topic.

“I really want to say, as a group, being able to sit down together, it’s more powerful. It’s outwardly-facing more powerful,” Sherman said. “It kind of cracked open that process so that, down the road regardless of subject matter, it shows not only to the public but to elected officials and staff that there’s a desire for our government entities to be working together.”

To see the full presentation and data, visit the city of Winona’s website at cityofwinona.com.