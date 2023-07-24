Question: My daughter recently left her license at her grandparents' house and couldn't get it for a week, so we were wondering ... Do you need to carry your physical driver's license card with you while driving? What happens if you get pulled over and don't have it with you?

Answer: Minnesota law states that a person shall have their driver license in immediate possession when operating a motor vehicle and show it when a law enforcement officer requests it. It is important to have your driver license in your possession. If you are involved in a crash, we are able to identify you and make contact with your family. If you do not have your driver license on you when you are pulled over for a traffic violation, we can identify you by your name and date of birth and verify it is the right person by the picture. If you do not have your driver license in possession you can be cited for no driver license in possession, which is a $140.00 fine, but courts will dismiss the citation if you provide your driver license to them before your court date.