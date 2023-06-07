Question: I was wondering, with the ads on TV showing people driving with their hands off the steering wheel, is that legal in Minnesota if your vehicle has that capability?

Answer: I believe you are asking about autonomous vehicles, or self-driving cars, which are capable of sensing their environment and operating without human involvement.

Minnesota law states that every driver is responsible for becoming and remaining aware of the actual and potential hazards that exist on the highway and must use due care in operating a vehicle. This would include both hands, one hand or no hands.

