Question: What is the difference between careless and reckless driving? What about “exhibition driving?”

Answer: In general, the difference between reckless and careless is that “reckless” is generally “intentional” or the driver “should know” that the driving behavior could injure or kill someone. Here’s more detail on how they differ.

Reckless driving

This involves a motorist who’s aware of and disregards the risk that their driving behavior may result in harm to another or another's property. That’s considered misdemeanor reckless driving, and if the behavior results in great bodily harm or death to another person, it’s then gross misdemeanor reckless driving.

A driver shall not race any vehicle on any street or highway. Any person who willfully compares or contests relative speeds is guilty of racing, which constitutes reckless driving. It doesn’t matter whether or not the speed is over the speed limit.

Careless driving

This involves a motorist who carelessly or heedlessly operates or halts any vehicle upon any street or highway that disregards the rights of others or endangers or is likely to endanger any property or any person. This includes endangering themselves or their passengers. This is considered misdemeanor careless driving.

Exhibition driving

Minnesota does not have an “exhibition driving” law. “Exhibition driving” is usually listed as an ordinance within cities, counties, townships, etc. In general, the difference between state law and an ordinance is that a state law is passed by your state government and is effective statewide. Ordinances are “laws” passed by the local government — city council, county commissioners, etc. — and are only in effect within that border.

I’ve usually seen most “exhibition driving” ordinances state: “Unreasonable acceleration of a motor vehicle or acceleration without apparent reason and accomplished in such a manner as to cause squealing or screeching sounds by the tires, or the throwing of sand or gravel by the tires of the said vehicle, or both.”

These do not apply to an emergency vehicle responding to call or when in pursuit of an actual or suspected violator. They also don’t apply to any raceway, racing facility or other public event sanctioned by the appropriate governmental authority.