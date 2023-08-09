Question: I bought a used vehicle a while back. Where can I check to see if there have been any safety recalls on it? Thank you.

Answer: There are several different ways and places to get this information. One place to look is the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration website.

NHTSA's recall look-up tool lets you enter your vehicle identification number to quickly learn if your vehicle has a critical safety issue that has not been repaired. It also tells you how to get that repair done for free. You can also download NHTSA’s SaferCar app and enter your vehicle and equipment information. If a recall is issued, you’ll get an alert on your phone.

NHTSA’s recall look-up tool can be found at www.nhtsa.gov/recalls.

NHTSA’s Safer Car app can be found at www.nhtsa.gov/campaign/safercar-app.