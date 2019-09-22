Metformin is a medicine used primarily for first-line treatment of Type 2 diabetes.
I have only had occasional reason to prescribe it for a condition of darkened and slightly thickened skin on necks and elsewhere called acanthosis nigricans, considered a sign of insulin resistance in cells.
I was not fully familiar with it but in reading several Internet entries extensively, I found it to be one of the most interesting compounds around.
It is on the World Health Organization’s List of Essential Medicines. These are considered the most effective and safe medicines needed in a health system. It is in a class of medicines called biguanides (by-GWAN-eyeds).
First synthesized in 1922 from the plant goat’s rue or French lilac (Galega officinalis for the botanists), which contains chemical guanidine. Goat’s rue had been used for centuries, like so many plants, to treat medical conditions. One was frequent urination, one of the signs of T2D.
Phenformin and buformin are also biguanides. They are made by combining two guanidine molecules, and chemically contorting them. Metformin was studied and found to lower blood sugar in rabbits in 1929, and subsequently forgotten. Interest revived in the 1940s. A Filipino physician in 1950 used it to treat influenza, and noted it also lowered blood sugar. He believed it was antimicrobial as well as antiviral, but this proved not to be the case.
A French diabetologist learned of the Filipino reports, and studied Metformin in humans with good results. He coined the term glucophage (its first brand name) for glucose eater in 1957. It was introduced in the U.K. in 1958. It took until 1995 to get it approved here. The two other biguanides were more popular, but produced a serious side effect called lactic acidosis, fatal in 50% of cases. This was especially true of phenformin, which was withdrawn from use in the late 1970s. Buformin was a German product. Metformin causes lactic acidosis only rarely.
Metformin’s main modes of action are primarily to inhibit glucose or sugar production in liver cells. It also increases different tissues’ sensitivity to insulin, allowing them to utilize blood sugar more efficiently. Resistance to insulin is a hallmark of Type 2 diabetes and polycystic ovary syndrome, another condition it can treat. It is always given with advice for more healthful eating and exercise. About 25% do very well with it, 50% rather well, and 25% not much luck.
Unlike some other diabetes medicines, it may cause weight loss rather than gain (it’s not a panacea for pounds, however). It has been frequently combined with other types of anti-Type 2 drug classes, such as sulfonyureas, which increase insulin production, but cause more of a problem with lowering blood sugar too far.
Side or adverse effects are somewhat common when starting the drug — mostly digestive.
Only about 5% don’t get over them by using a smaller initial dose and increasing it slowly. It might produce lactic acidosis in people with chronic kidney disease and poor excretion. Lactic acid is used by liver cells to make glucose. When Metformin blocks the process, the blood lactic acid level rises some. Normal kidneys can keep up, but not ones that are fizzling. There are a few other considerations such as drug interactions, vitamin B-12 needs, etc., but nothing horrible.
Beyond being pretty well tolerated and affordable (roughly $5-$25 a month), it was the fourth most prescribed medicine in 2016 (a commentary on our obesity epidemic?). Metformin and its major breakdown product, guanylurea, are regularly detected in wastewater discharges and surface waters.
Other uses are reducing insulin resistance in polycystic ovary syndrome and perhaps increasing fertility rates, and treating diabetes in pregnant moms. But speculations abound about how well it may be working to improve several other facets of health and longevity.
Researchers are studying whether it can help to prevent cancers, neurodegenerative conditions like Huntington’s, macular degeneration, delaying aging, as well as its use in Type 1 diabetes, not yet “approved.”
A summary would be that it is affordable and covered by Medicare and most health plans, has minimal side effects, and has theoretical potential to do much more good long term. Not a bad deal for your dollar, if you need it.
It has been around long enough to have some pretty miraculous promises come to nothing, so it’s difficult not to view it with a bit of a jaundiced eye. Wait, maybe Metformin could treat that? An adage is that you should hurry and use the medicine before it quits working. There is also the reminder that nobody gets out of this life alive.
