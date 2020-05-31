Frank Bures: Get in step with benefits of walking

10. Boosting creative thinking. One study of four experiments compared people trying to think of new ideas walking vs. sitting. Walking won, especially if outdoors. Professor O’Meara: “A walking brain is a more active brain” (Is that intracranially or out on its own?)

Studies of twins found the walkers far better off than their sedentary siblings.

Walking stimulates the release of myokines, protein molecules from muscles, and brain-derived neurotropic factors from brain, which enhance new cell growth, and are called Miracle-Gro for the brain.

Using stairs if your joints permit can be more beneficial. In the days before heart stress testing machines, doctors would use flights of stairs as a measure of cardiopulmonary function.

Even today, some tell patients they are fit to have sex if they can walk up two or three flights comfortably. (How about the other way around?) Patients may be cleared for lung operations if they can manage five or six flights.

The discussion can be drawn out more with comparison to running, use of comfy shoes, steps taken, calories burned, using Fit Bit devices, etc. The point is to do it. Any is better than none, sort of like chocolate.