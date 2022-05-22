Frank Bures: Omicron variant variations, mutations

The SARS-CoV-2 omicron variant in all its current mutations is the dominant version of the viral plague infecting us for the last several months. The subvariant mutations seem to be multiplying like they took lessons from rabbits.

The original omicron has been dubbed the BA lineage by the World Health Organization (WHO) system of naming them. The daddy of the tribe is BA.1, and was first identified by genome sequencing in a human November 24, 2021, in South Africa. It caused the huge winter “surge” of cases and disease. Then, the “stealth” version, BA.2, arose to become even more contagious and take the lead in the race to infect. In this past winter and spring the variants BA.3, BA.4, and BA.5 emerged in their own right (or wrong) as sources of new, yet more transmissible cases. Another subvariant, BA.2.12.1, arose first in the northeastern U.S. to stimulate an increase in cases, and has been found in pockets around our country since, as well as in wastewater in Australia. It might have about a 25% transmission advantage over BA.2, per CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky, on April 26.

Mutation is not the only way variants can emerge. The omicron XE appears to have resulted from a recombination of the variants BA.1 and BA.2 infecting a single patient at the same time. The viruses “swapped genetic material or genome, resulting in a recombinant virus that can become a distinct lineage.” Perhaps the first reporting of this form recently was from England. Other instances of recombination have been reported between omicron and the last year’s killer, delta, and dubbed deltacron.

So far, recombinants do not seem to have higher transmissibility or cause more severe outcomes, meaning hospitalization and death. The subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 are particularly effective at re-infecting people who have had previous infections from BA.1 and others. There has been a rapid rise in COVID cases in South Africa, fostering speculation the same will be happening here. In that very scientifically reliable social media showcase, Facebook, someone just put up, “Does it seem like everyone you know has COVID?” The chaotic, not so scientific, spectrum of responses would have been rather humorous, if this problem weren’t so serious.

The former dominant delta variant, which got outclassed and out-infected by omicron, had its subvariants as well, but they seemed to coexist and never took hold like the mutants making medical mischief for us now. There are different ideas postulated of why omicron is the lead horse in the viral sweepstakes now. A Scientific American article from May 2022, entitled “Evasive Anatomy” tries to explain its contagiousness. The author, Megan, Scudellari, writes, “The omicron variant was likely the fastest spreading virus in human history. One person with the measles virus- the standout among infectious microbes- might infect 15 others in 12 days. But when omicron suddenly arrived this past winter ... a single case could give rise to 6 cases in 4 days, 36 after eight days, and 216 after 12 days. By the end of February, the variant accounted for almost all new COVID cases in the U.S.”

The article explains in detail how omicron’s over 50 mutations allowed it to evade the induced immune defense from vaccines, because its mutations of the spike protein’s end did not allow antibodies to bind there to prevent human cell invasion. It also explained that our innate or already formed immune system responded with substances called interferons that blocked omicron from invading deeper lung tissues, so it had to settle for upper airway cells to call home. Delta had the capacity to inactivate interferons and do much more damage in lung tissue. This accounts in part for the difference in severity between delta and omicron.

Is omicron’s omnipotence because it’s mutating faster? Perhaps not. It mutates rather slowly compared to the influenza virus for instance, which mutates at least 4 times faster. However, COVID viruses experience “mutational sprints” for short time periods, when it can mutate four times faster than average for a few weeks. These yield many morphings, which may provide an advantage over other lineages.

The good news is that the vaccines based on the original genetic sequence of these coronaviruses’ ancestor still protect substantially against bad disease outcomes. Boosters are helpful to prevent serious illness and death. Both Pfizer and Moderna are working on updated versions of their vaccines to better match the omicron gang.

As the omicron cronies have us spinning in a dizzying viral spiral, we must learn to play whatever hand they deal us, be it re-masking or more boosters. All experts say the viruses haven’t exhausted their bag of mutational tricks. They are still teaching us.

Dr. Bures, a semi-retired dermatologist, since 1978 has worked Winona, La Crosse, Viroqua and Red Wing. He also plays clarinet in the Winona Municipal Band and a couple dixieland groups. And he does enjoy a good pun.

