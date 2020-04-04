Frank Bures: Passive immunity for COVID-19 possible

That is the reason for labeling the intravenous Ig treatments bridge therapy, because it bridges the time until a vaccine can be developed.

For SARS-CoV-2, now the official name of this new virus that causes COVID-19, this will take 12-18 months, according to the true experts, like Dr. Anthony Fauci, a bona fide genius. Since the 1970s, I’ve been familiar with his name as an incredible authority. The self-proclaimed expert politicians making medical judgments should not be heeded.

One of the mechanisms by which immunity to a disease is achieved comes through antibodies to it. Antibodies are proteins produced by a certain kind of white blood cell called a B-lymphocyte after it is sensitized by the foreign stimulus of an organism or chemical. The antibodies neutralize or inactivate the toxins or disease carrying organisms. Antibodies are disease specific.

In 1890, two researchers independently, one in France and one in Japan, discovered the serum antitoxin-based immunity to diphtheria and tetanus. They immunized guinea pigs against diphtheria by injecting them with heat-treated blood products from animals that had recovered from the disease. It prevented them from becoming sick after being exposed to otherwise lethal doses of bacteria. The same tests done in humans were also successful.