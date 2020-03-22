Frank Bures: Testing for COVID-19 still evolving

What a difference a day makes, especially in the evolution of the current COVID-19 virus epidemic.
The tsunami of news and not-always-social media that surrounds us daily is in such flux as the facts develop, that it is hard to comprehend all the threads.
The largest and now loudest is about “the test and testing.” Below is a short discussion of what the tests are trying to find, methods and results to date (subject to change). Availability is too complicated a subject for this column.
When sleuthing the presence of any infectious agent, the approaches are two-sided: first, to see whether the bug is in any body (not bodily) fluid or tissue, and second, to find whether there is any immune system reaction to it, initially in the form of antibodies that are reacting to it to inactivate it, which takes a little time to develop.
All COVID-19 tests for the viral genetic material to date are done by inserting a swab into your nostril, way back where it reaches the soupy mucus.
It is the same technique used for a flu virus sample. You can’t yet test for more than one virus at a time. It is then subjected to a reverse transcriptase-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) method of analysis. All coronaviruses have RNA for their genetic code material. Human cells have DNA.
RT enzyme converts the viral RNA into a DNA gene string. Then, the PCR replicates that DNA into million of copies, which become enough to detect using a special device (like all lab equipment).
The conclusion is that, if there is viral RNA found, you are considered infected. It does not predict how your system will react to it. That host response is the other side of the equation and very individual. It is as accurate a result as we have.
The other kind of test, which presently is not relevant in the evolution of this tale, is analyzing blood for antibodies against the virus which aim to inactivate it, one part of your immune response to any infection.
The first phalanx in the germ wars is usually immunoglobulin M (IgM), in the first few days, followed by immunoglobulin G, IgG, in the next few weeks, which is the battalion that tries to crush the bug.
These persist in blood indefinitely and may be measured even years later. They constitute the footprints of the criminal outside the window, post crime. They really don’t indicate whether there is active infection. The patient’s symptoms are the test tube for that.
With this new virus, it is still not determined how long an incubation period occurs before the symptoms begin, perhaps as long as two weeks with an average of five days.
This means the individual can be shedding the virus for others to “share” in the initial stages of illness. Having a positive RT-PCR test doesn’t always correlate with symptoms. A group of 126 Germans were evacuated from Hubei province, China. Two tested positive, but they were not among the 11 people with nonspecific, possible viral symptoms.
The test mess discussion is changing daily.
The essence of the problem appears to be the FDA’s approval of a validated test. Initially, it authorized only the CDC to produce and process the tests.
Because of the need and outcry for more testing availability, on Feb. 29 the FDA granted what’s called emergency authorization to other large labs. Some of these were certified to create their own tests.
Originally, the Chinese released to the public the virus’s genetic or genome sequence, which apparently the CDC used. Other large labs that are in on the hunt are Quest Diagnostics, LabCorp and Mayo Laboratories. A March 13 article in the Minneapolis Star Tribune outlines the Mayo test development.
An NPR article also on March 13, as well as others, wrote of the FDA approving a new test that is supposed to be 10 times faster, from Roche in Switzerland, a huge company, which might manufacture about 1.5 million tests per month.
The FDA has just approved a home testing kit if a telemedicine doc orders it beginning March 23. It comes in two days, you shove the swab into your schnoz, FedEx it back, and, voila, a result comes about $135-$165 later.
All these companies are in the race to fill a public health need and to make the most money associated with it.
Just like medical insurance companies, they are not charities. In times when people and businesses are going broke, I had an entrepreneurial thought.
So many places are creating drive-up booths, where you pull in, get swabbed and drive home. Where do drive-ups already exist? At fast-food factories sporting familiar names. Why not utilize these and boost the economy simultaneously?
You wait in line, drive into the booth, get swabbed, and the gowned and gloved guy can ask you if you want fries with that?