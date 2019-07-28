Isotretinoin and Depression
A new article was recently published online in JAMA Dermatology reporting the number of FDA recorded psychiatric adverse reactions while taking an amazing acne medicine isotretinoin (EYE-so-TRET-ih-noyn) (IT), original brand Accutane, from 1997 through 2017.
It re-ignites the controversy of whether this medicine can cause depression and potential suicide.
The purpose of the paper simply was to list reports that the FDA received from practitioners who were administering IT, of the frequency and type of these events. The reports didn’t define the patients’ personal or family psychiatric histories. Neither did they characterize the patients’ life situation simultaneously, which complicates the proper perspective about relevance to the medicine.
Accutane was introduced in 1982. It has proven to be not just remarkable but the best acne treatment, especially for inflammatory, scarring acne. It can clear up the toughest cases indefinitely. It’s not a cure. But it can save the person a lifetime of silent regret about acne scars.
Adverse reactions were known from animal studies before humans took it, the most serious being that it causes birth defects in embryos and fetuses. It was derived from vitamin A, which was used long ago as a drug in doses higher than vitamin requirements. Parallel adverse effects were similar with it, including birth defects, from the syndrome of hypervitaminosis A (too much). Psychological and psychiatric changes are some of the possible other bad reactions.
Reports of depression while taking IT starting coming in 1983. The women who got pregnant while taking it, despite warnings galore, prompted the FDA to create the iPledge program a few years later. It is an incredibly restrictive set of rules all patients must follow, including pregnancy tests each month and promising to use two forms of contraception even if no intercourse. Men were included in iPledge because some shared their pills with girls. Surprised?
The FDA collected enough reports of depression and suicide over years that they put what is called a black box warning on the drug information packaging in 2005. This maneuver is reserved for medicines that can cause bad reactions.
To repeat, no causal mechanism has ever been established between IT and depression. There have been several different studies over the decade to try to analyze the time relation between the medicine and depression. The results are quite conflicting.
The current paper listed 17,829 “psychiatric adverse events” while using IT.
Most were depressive disorders, emotional instability and anxiety disorders. No personal information on these patients was included. In the conclusion and relevance summary the authors wrote, “…These reports must be considered in the context of elevated rates of depression and suicide among people with acne at large. These data suggest that the rate of completed suicide in patients taking IT may be lower than the general population.”
Bethanee Schlosser, M.D. of Northwestern University medical school, presented a paper last March at the annual national Dermatology Academy meeting in Washington, D.C.
It examined medical records of 38,016 dermatology patients, 18-65 years old. She found 1,087 who took IT and 36,929 who did not. Of those exposed 3.77% were diagnosed later with depression, compared to 4.81% of those not exposed. The results “suggest that IT exposure is not an independent risk factor for depression in patients with acne.” meaning her study showed that it doesn’t increase depression chances.
Depression in acne patients over the disease itself is well known and documented.
I have always asked a new acne patient if the disease inhibits activities, especially socially. There is a spectrum of replies.
When IT was new, a mom called me and said that her daughter refused to leave the house for anything, including school, because of her acne. Fortunately, I could prescribe Accutane over the phone then. She cleared and stayed clear. In a store about 10-15 years later, she said to me, “I was kind of tough to handle, wasn’t I?” I agreed.
I believe I saw one patient when I was practicing full time, who did develop depression about three weeks into the course. But hers began with a horrible headache for a few days. Oddly, some depressive episodes can begin with a similar severe headache, with no IT. She quit and later recovered pretty well, and didn’t retake the IT!
Most papers end with this wisdom: treat with IT, but check for any indication that it’s becoming a downer. Good medical practice, right?
With a personal or strong family history of depression proceed with caution. One study showed risk of depression scores in adolescents before and after acne cleared fell by half! After seeing hundreds of people who took it become totally clear (not everyone), it is an attractive option if appropriate to help people with this disease, so they can avoid the teasing and taunting, one more travail of the teenage years.
