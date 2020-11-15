Frank Bures: Types of COVID-19 tests

The results can be quite accurate for the SC2 virus, but can also produce false negative results. This means the infection is there, but the test missed it. This could be due faulty collection technique or because of timing if it’s too early or too late in the disease’s course to have sufficient viruses to find. False negatives could be as high as 37%. The false positive rate, meaning how frequently the test says you have the virus but don’t, is close to zero.

Antigen tests try to identify protein fragments (antigens) from the virus. The sample comes from a nasal throat swab. A few use saliva. These are what are usually referred to as rapid (antigen) tests. The results are available in minutes. The methods here are somewhat like home pregnancy tests or rapid strep tests. If the test is positive, you have the bug. However, the reported rate of false negative results is as high as 50%. Yet, the rapid antigen test is quicker, less expensive, much cheaper, and requires less complex technology than molecular testing. Here, too, false positives are rare, except for Ohio governor Mike DeWine.