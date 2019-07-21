A patient recently came in to ask about a dark spot on her leg that was different from the rest of her moles.
The doo-dad in question was a blue-black, very symmetric slight bump on her leg, which had been there for a number of years, and hadn’t changed. She had been thinking about “getting her moles looked at,” as so many folks do, in this era of pigment cell paranoia and dark spot dread.
Her growth was an easy one to spot as a blue nevus (NEE-vus). The word nevus means new growth, and it can be a label for any cutaneous lump, bump or flat growth.
It commonly refers to moles in everyday derm lingo. A blue nevus is made up of pigment cells, like other moles.
When you are an embryo, they begin their journey from your spinal cord area to your skin, but they don’t make the complete trek to epidermis, your top skin layer and intended destination.
Instead, they park below in your dermis to crank out their brown pigment or melanin. They remain there the rest of your lives together.
They can appear from birth to young adulthood and can pop out in many body areas, generally not palms or soles, but they seem to like hands, feet, limbs, neck, scalp, south 40 (buttocks), etc.
Some references say women get more of them, and they are more common in Asians, 3-5% vs. 1-2% in Caucasians. They mostly come singularly, not often in multiples. Their size is mostly 5 or fewer millimeters but can be up to 10. They never produce symptoms.
Their really dark color is caused by the way light is reflected at a deeper level of skin than on the surface, physically called the Tyndall effect.
Described by John Tyndall in the 1800s, it results from particles in air reflecting the shorter (blue) light wavelengths to show a blue color. He demonstrated that this is why the sky looks blue to us (if it isn’t raining). In skin, the particles that reflect the light are pigment or melanin.
The variations include the common (every day, seen one, you’ve seen ‘em all) blue nevus; cellular blue nevus that has more cells and is thicker; amelanotic blue nevus, which is made up of pigment or melanocytic cells that just don’t know their job description and don’t make pigment or melanin. There are a couple more very odd forms and, of course, the rare instance of one becoming malignant.
The real medical significance is differentiating them from the following possibilities: Traumatic tattoo, as from black gun powder; a combination of pigment cells making brown pigment over the top of a blue nevus, called a combined nevus; a blood vessel growth, like some dark blue, flat spots on lips and other mucous membranes called “venous lakes” (actually more a puddle); a fibrous benign growth in skin called dermatofibroma, which can be very firm but harmless; and the bad actor, melanoma. You don’t need to use the adjective malignant with melanoma because they all are.
Often, knowing the characteristics of a blue nevus is enough to calm your mental waters. If not, and a scar instead the blackish bump would be more mentally satisfying, have it removed.
You have to feel right about the choice. Then you don’t have to reflect constantly on its blue color and you can be certain that the “once in a blue (moon) nevus” chance of it actually being a melanoma is answered completely. Out of sight is out of mind.
