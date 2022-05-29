Frank Bures: What proportion of COVID infections are asymptomatic?

Since the beginning of COVID, “guesstimates” have been made about the number and percentage of asymptomatic COVID infections that never produce any illness, but still cause a person to be infected. This has been true for any and every infectious organism in any population, because each person’s immune system responds in its own unique way to the germ du jour.

In foraging through my medical emails, one came up from an outfit called MedPage Today, labeled, “Most COVID transmission is asymptomatic.” It was using as reference a study from Jan. 7, 2021, entitled “SARS-CoV-2 Transmission From People Without COVID-19 Symptoms” from an issue of JAMA Network online. Now, that seems like COVID light years ago. You might say there have been a lot of variants under the bridge since then. That was before delta and the now multiple omicron variants, which are far different in disease terms from each other and the original Wuhan variant.

The study used a computer analytical model, far too esoteric to explain here, to propose that 59% of all transmission came from asymptomatic transmission, 24% came from those who never developed symptoms and 35% from those before they got visibly sick, or presymptomatic. The MedPage paper pointed out that now, after so much infection throughout the country and number of people vaccinated, the level of immunity is far higher than in the first 2 two years. That makes it difficult to truly estimate real asymptomatic spread.

Add to that, many people have turned to home tests and likely don’t report results, positive or negative, to any data collection source, even though home tests are different than the nasal swabs for viral genetic material. The author points out that “estimates of asymptomatic disease rates with COVID-19 have ranged from about 25-40% throughout the pandemic, with a number of papers coming in at about a third of cases. An infectious diseases physician at UCLA medical school said there are no data yet on whether omicron’s subvariants, such as BA.2, BA.4, and BA.5, cause more asymptomatic infections.

A host of reader comments expressed skepticism about computer modeling to derive results. A very quick spin through a few Internet entries under “What proportion of COVID infections are asymptomatic?” turned up varying percents. A different JAMA Network paper studying collected papers said globally the asymptomatic rate among test positive individuals was 40.5%. A May 2021 paper from the Annals of Internal Medicine reviewed multiple sources and said that nearly three quarters of persons who have a positive PCR test result and no symptoms at the time of test will remain asymptomatic. Another paper from the University of Florida dated Aug. 10, 2021, analyzed over 350 papers to form the estimate that more than one third of infections are truly asymptomatic. Nearly 47% were children and 20% were elderly.

The confusion was evident from the early days of the pandemic. An April 6, 2020, paper from The Centre for Evidence Based Medicine searched 21 available reports. They “learned” that between 5-80% of people testing positive may be asymptomatic; that some asymptomatic cases will develop symptoms over the ensuing week, or were presymptomatic and that children and young adults can be asymptomatic. Those ideas are not a lot different from the current ones.

Another element affecting an infected person’s capability to infect others is the number of viruses being excreted, or viral load. In the complicated testing of those with and without symptoms, the withouts generally, but not always, carry fewer viruses, making them by definition less infectious.

So, we don’t know the actual answer to the question of percentage or proportion of COVID infections that are asymptomatic or how infectious they are. Those asymptomatic germ distributors are out there, and we can’t easily detect them. But, at this point the viruses in the neighborhood don’t seem as virulent (viralent?) as their predecessors, for most people. And the medical wisdom is still true here, as it is and has been in any area of contagious disease, take reasonable precautions, like masking in crowds, hand washing, getting tested for public health purposes if you feel sick.

And always bear in mind that your immune system’s ability to resist and contain any germ is unique and amazing without any help from us. As the saying goes, always be yourself. Everyone else is taken.

Dr. Bures, a semi-retired dermatologist, since 1978 has worked Winona, La Crosse, Viroqua and Red Wing. He also plays clarinet in the Winona Municipal Band and a couple dixieland groups. And he does enjoy a good pun.

