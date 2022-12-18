Healthful Hints: A cold nose, more colds

A new study was published in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology Dec. 6, 2022, that presented new findings that could explain in large part why we get more “colds” in cold weather. From the lab of Dr. Benjamin Bleier, director of otolaryngology at the Massachusetts Eye and Ear hospital, Boston, and Harvard University came innovative data that shows lowering the temperature of the air hitting your nose lining cells reduced their potential to block and repel viruses and bacteria. (I’ll try to avoid making any snotty remarks.)

The study was performed on lab cell cultures in vitro, or in glass, and not on live tissue in the flesh, or in vivo, living tissue. The paper is incredibly complicated. This distillation will oversimplify some points. But here I go. The paper assessed the quantity of extracellular vesicles (EV) produced by the immune cells in nasal lining tissue at body temperature and after the temperature was lowered 5 degrees Celsius or 9 degrees Fahrenheit. The colder temperature reduced the EVs by about 42%.

EVs were first discovered in 1946. They were better characterized in the 1970s, when the term EV was first used. Their functions vary depending on the tissue generating them. For this topic the ones produced intranasally are a first line defense against all types of germs entering your nose as part of our innate immune system. The cells toward your nose tip are somehow the first to detect microbial invaders entering your dark moist mucoid caverns. Their response is to very quickly generate literally billions of EVs. These fluid-filled sacs contain much of the same cellular machinery as the immune cell, but not the ability to replicate themselves.

As mini versions of the cells designed to kill these viruses, they are expelled into nasal mucus, where they swarm around the invaders like a bunch of hornets, according to Dr. Bleier. The production increase over normal is about 160%. On their surface they have cell receptors to bind to and inactivate the invading viruses, as many as 20 times more than the parent cells have. They also contain a substance called microRNA, that kills the viruses. EVs have 13 times more of this microRNA than normal cells.

If the lower part of volunteers’ noses were cooled, the number of EVs made dropped by 42%, reduced the amount microRNAs by about half. This caused a 70% drop in the cell receptors on the EVs, making them less effective at halting potential infections. Dr. Bleier says this likely cuts your immune system’s ability to combat respiratory infections by around half.

Dr. Zara Patel, professor of otolaryngology at Stanford University School of Medicine in California and not involved in the study, said, “This is the first time we have a biologic, molecular explanation regarding one factor in our innate immune response that appears limited by colder temperatures.”

As it turns out, the pandemic gave us exactly what we need to help fight this chilly air effect and keep our nasal immunity up: a mask. It not only protects against inhalation of viruses, but also keeps nostrils warmer, “like your nose wearing a sweater” (Dr. Bleier) to let your immune system work better. Yet another reason to wear a mask?

This concept has also opened the prospect of developing topical nasal pharmaceuticals that trick your nose into thinking it has encountered a virus and stimulate EVs protectively. Perhaps this will encourage you, when you go outside in the cold, to don your cap, earmuffs and a mask (as a “nosemuff”?). You’ll be ahead by a nose…