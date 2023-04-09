Urinary tract infections are the most common type of bacterial infection diagnosed in people today. The likeliest bacteria to cause these infections are Escherichia coli, or E. coli. They are responsible for, depending on the reference, 75-90% of UTIs. Other bacterial breeds can be staphylococcus, pseudomonas and klebsiella. (There is no quiz later.)

The topic of E. coli is complicated because there are many different strains, with differing biological relationships with us. Some are normal inhabitants of a happy human bowel. Others have a wide range of abilities to cause sickness and death. The majority of UTI E. coli somehow migrate from bowel to urethra, which is in the front of your perineum (crotch). This is the tube from your bladder to the outside.

This avenue can permit the bacteria to ascend into the bladder, making a bladder infection, and can go from there up ureters, the ducts from kidneys to bladder, to cause a serious kidney infection. Kidneys are gateways to our bloodstream. Once bloodborne, E. coli infections can become lethal, killing 36,000-40,000 people a year in the U.S. There are some E. coli strains that have developed antibiotic resistance.

A group of microbial researchers from George Washington University tried to find out where some of the UTI E. coli in the gut might have come from in the first place. It is well known that E. coli can colonize and infect other mammalian species, especially the ones we eat.

A recently published study in the journal One Health was carried out in Flagstaff, Arizona, from January 2012 to December 2012. The researchers shopped at nine grocery store chains in Flagstaff and bought chicken, turkey, and pork, but not beef. The first three more commonly carry E. coli. They collected 1, 923 meat samples. Of the meat products tested, 81.7% carried E. coli.

They collected 1,188 human clinical urine and blood samples from Flagstaff’s central medical lab. Using a highly technical genetic analysis, some of which they invented, they analyzed the meat and human samples for E. coli. They were able to match E. coli types to show that people, primarily women, would consume the tainted meat, have those E.coli reside in their guts for some duration, then migrate out. The bacteria would enter urinary tracts and cause infections. The study data showed that 8% of the UTIs found were caused by the E. coli in the meat eaten. Of the 6-8 million UTIs annually, that would amount to as many as 640,000 UTIs a year.

The E. coli from different meats can be more antibiotic resistant due to the antibiotics given to animals in breeding. The main author, Dr. Lance Price, said, “We have identified the really risky strains of E. coli in animals (excluding beef). And now we can vaccinate against these specific bacteria, resulting in a win-win for public health as well as the animal industry.” That is promising but has yet to be developed and used.

Preventing UTIs has long been a subject of teaching. The article made me recall hearing it on our initial days in our gynecology medical school experience. The long-standing instruction has been to teach women to learn to wipe from front to back and not back to front, which drags bowel bacteria near the urethra. It has never been scientifically proven, but some ladies have been able to lessen their UTI risk by doing it.

I am not sure if the information is enough to make people want to become vegetarian. I have never heard of a study looking at whether vegetarian women have as many UTIs as those who eat meat. Something I did hear, though, was that vegetarian is an old hunter’s term for bad shot.