It’s time for a tick talk (not Tok). Mid to late July is high tick season in the areas of the country they inhabit. And we humans love to invade their environs to cavort and recreate in those same sylvan glades. Ticks are just trying to survive by finding some warm-blooded mammal to dive into and dine on for their sustaining blood meal. In the process their mouth parts or proboscis can also inject their saliva.
The saliva may contain some organisms they carry, which can infect their “host” and cause certain diseases, most often, but not exclusively, Lyme disease. A tick has to be attached 24 to 36 hours to transmit the organisms. So, you want the varmint off as soon as possible for that reason, as well as the “ick” factor. What is the optimal method?
Folklore advocates things like holding a match head that is still hot from the flame on the beast, or suffocating it with Vaseline/petroleum jelly or nail polish to force it to back out. Often, these techniques produce the opposite effect making it burrow in farther. Then it will be more likely to inject more potentially disease carrying saliva as a survival reaction.
In checking at least 20 references on Dr. Google, every one advocated the very simple tweezer technique. They all recommended using fine tipped tweezers, but if you can’t find that shape, use what you have. Grasp the tick firmly as close the skin as possible and pull upward with a steady motion until it comes off. Don’t twist or tilt the tweezers. If you get the body and head off and leave a small piece behind, don’t keep digging at it. It will gradually come out on its own. Only the head and body contain the germs that cause an infection, not the mouth parts. Some ticks are tiny, often compared to a poppy seed for size. (They don’t taste the same.) You need to get help with one of those that is buried deeply.
You might want to save the eight-legged monster in a plastic bag for testing later, say for Lyme disease organisms. Or, as 60%-70% of the entries suggested, you may choose to flush it down a toilet. Does that mean you really want to get rid of it? If you’re out camping, that could be hard to do. So, into the porta-potty or campfire might be options. Then, you are supposed to wash the bite area with soap and water or use rubbing alcohol on it for cleanliness. All references recommend not crushing the creature (as you would like to do) because of possible transmission.
The bite site may have a small, tiny, red bump for a few days. That is not a sign of Lyme disease. The classic reactive rash for Lyme is a red ring around the bite that appears 1 to 2 weeks later in about 60%-70% of cases. It slowly expands out over several days and become very wide in diameter. In the early 20th century this was described as erythema (redness) chronicum migrans. Now it is just called e. migrans. If the ring doesn’t show up but a person develops any combination of rash, fatigue, headache, muscle pain or joint swelling, it is Lyme test time. (The name is not possessive, as in Lyme’s)
Other diseases that deer/black legged ticks or wood/dog ticks might harbor and transmit are Rocky Mountain spotted fever, tularemia (rabbit fever), erlichiosis, babesiosis, and tick-borne relapsing fever. The number of ticks that carry Lyme bacteria are not many, but you can’t identify which ones do by looking. You should act like they all could be carriers. The same would be true for the other infections.
Preventing tick bites is a discussion for another day. Maybe just don’t go where ticks live? I hope this narrative has given you the best and simplest idea about how to get “ticked off” in the most effective manner possible. I wonder if this “tick talk” would be good on TikTok?
