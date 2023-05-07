The legislative and political era of the COVID emergencies declared in 2020 are officially ending. What does that change medically and financially? This a short summary for those who might be affected.

In January of 2020, the secretary of the HHS declared a public health emergency due to COVID. In March, then-President Trump declared a national emergency, different from the public health one. These measures allowed rules and limits for medical care for any COVID related difficulty to be suspended and cost either lessened or cancelled. When testing and vaccines came into being, it permitted them to be administered without cost to any person. Our government bought them from the companies and distributed them. It was a blessing to help us through the jungle of infection, disease and death.

There have been many politically strident calls to end both emergencies for many months. On April 10, President Biden signed a law to end both the national emergency almost immediately and the public health one on May 11. One version of the changes lists issues like stricter training rules for nursing home staff. In the pandemic, more nurses aides were permitted to be hired with less training to accommodate the crush of residents. After seeing patients in nursing homes, you quickly realize nurses aides are usually amazing people who help those folks live there in a humane manner. They do a mountain of learning on the job.

Also, treatment for people recovering from addiction is threatened by the cancellation. During the emergency, the Drug Enforcement Administration said providers could prescribe certain controlled substances like buprenorphine virtually via telemedicine or over the phone without conducting an in-person medical evaluation. It more than halves the risk of overdose. The DEA will institute tighter controls with in-person visits now, for drugs like oxycodone and Ritalin.

Other changes cited in a U.S. Department of Labor blog from March 29 are that medical insurance plans will no longer be required to cover COVID testing, including over the counter tests, at no cost to you. You can still try to find at home tests for no cost before May 12. Vaccinations will still be free if given from the stockpile the U.S. bought earlier until it runs out. Then, the negotiation is between you and your insurance. (Good luck.)

Telemedicine/telehealth expansion that occurred in the pandemic will likely be sustained for some things, which is a benefit for homebound and disabled folks. Insurance coverage for that is up for grabs (by the insurance?). During the emergency many health plans expanded coverage.

Also, many health plans were required to give you more time to make key decisions about your coverage. Enrollment periods were much more liberal. These may change per plan. Also, people on Medicaid or the Childrens’ Health Insurance Program (CHIP) may be subject to disenrollment. The website’s suggestion is to check with HealthCare.gov or call 1-800-318-2595. The other agency to contact is the EBSA or Employee Benefits Security Administration, 1-866-444-3272.

Another change occurred on May 1. The White House announced that that the Administration will end the COVID-19 vaccine requirements for Federal employees, federal contractors, and international air travelers on May 11.

People are so done with COVID, masks, restrictions, etc., that the end of the emergencies won’t mean much to a majority of people. But it still means a lot medically because somewhere between 500 and 600 patients are dying daily from COVID even now. I have personally observed several folks still sporting masks in close quarters buying groceries, etc. There are new variants of Omicron emerging in parts of the U.S. and world today. We may feel we are done with the virus. But the virus in any of its variations is not really done with us yet. Stay tuned.