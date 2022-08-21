Healthful Hints: Contracting COVID virus infections from surfaces

The potential of contracting COVID infections from touching various surfaces came to mind the other day after being in a playground with some outdoor musical instruments that use mallets EVERYONE played with and handled, including me. We were with folks who had recently gotten over COVID with, fortunately, no real residual effects.

The references I found were not hot off the press, but more from last year or earlier this year. They seem to all come to the same conclusion. From the CDC site, April 5, 2021: It is possible to become infected through contact with contaminated surfaces or objects (fomites), but the risk is generally considered to be low. Fomites (PHO-mights) comes from the Latin for tinder. It basically means a substance capable of transmitting the contagium or germs of a disease.

I am sure we all recall the initial terror of the pandemic days, when no one knew exactly where the virus lived, the major mode(s) of transmission, how catchy it was with people dying left and right, it seemed. We have come through quite an historic medical and microbial evolution to today. At first, people were ordering groceries and leaving them on the porch for 2-3 days in case there were viruses on them. All kinds of hospital surfaces were being cultured to find the viral varmints’ hideouts, and so on.

After two and a half years of deadly, excruciating experience with the successive mutating variants, the medical consensus is that the primary mode of transmission is airborne via viruses carried in droplets and aerosols that are inhaled. But, people can be infected by touching surfaces which are contaminated from an infected individual within 1-3 days if enough viruses are deposited on a surface and transferred to mouth, nose, or eyes while the viruses are still viable. One reference says the chance is very low and less than 1 in 10,000. So there’s still a chance.

Several studies have been done to see how long the viruses survive on different kinds of surfaces. From the CDC’s reference: “On porous surfaces, studies report inability to detect viable virus within minutes to hours; on non-porous surfaces, viable virus can be detected for days to weeks. The apparent, relatively faster inactivation of the virus on porous compared with non-porous surfaces might be attributable to. “several factors” (a faster summary than the quote).

The CDC site lists factors on which risk of surface transmission is dependent: the amount of virus that infected people expel by coughing, etc. (substantially reduced by mask wearing); the depositing of viruses on surfaces, affected by air flow and ventilation; the interaction with environmental factors like heat and evaporation, which cause damage to viral particles; the time between a surface becoming contaminated and someone touching it; the efficiency of transfer from said surfaces to mucous membranes, and the dose or number of viruses needed to create an infection through a mucous membrane. Curiously, the last point is not yet established.

One reference lists actual days of viral viability on several materials. Examples are metal, like doorknobs, jewelry, silverware, 5-9 days; wood like furniture, 4 days; plastics like bottles, elevator buttons, and bus seats, 2-3 days; stainless steel like refrigerators or pots and pans, 2-3 days; cardboard, 24 hours; copper like pennies, cookware, 4 hours; aluminum, 2-8 hours; glass, up to 5 days; ceramics like dishes, 5 days; paper like mail or a newspaper, the time varies a lot from a few minutes to 5 days. Things like clothes, shoes, or skin and hair are unknowns.

There is no question that the best barrier to picking viruses up after touching something is hand washing! It’s precisely the same story for any germ that can infect you! Should a surface need to be cleaned, washing with soap and water for most cases will lower the viral numbers to non-contagious. Surface disinfection can be done, but how much it contributes to prevention is still a matter of question, unless an actively infected person is in the place, hacking and spewing viruses. If the infected individual lives with you, try to isolate him/her as much as possible. Do disinfect things touched. And use masks! In general, the opinion of the wise medical mavens is that the extra cleaning is not useful after 3 days of no viral exposure.

The envelope please: Can you contract COVID from contaminated surfaces? Yes, but the risk is really low. Yet there’s a tiny risk. So, take reasonable measures that suffice for other invasive microbes. The biggie is hand-washing! Clean those potentially inhabited areas or wash the clothes, etc. You don’t have to be like the hypochondriac, who had his tombstone engraved with the words, “See. I told you I was sick.”