Healthful Hints: COVID rebound reinfection

A COVID viral vagary that is somewhat newly recognized has been observed more carefully in the last half year. It is COVID infection rebound. It was particularly noticed after the significant new Pfizer antiviral drug Paxlovid came out late last year and was given widely.

There are two aspects to the rebound. First can be recurrence of symptoms after feeling normal. Second, which is far easier to measure, is testing positive after having negative COVID tests. Both can occur simultaneously. It was first noticed in the Pfizer study of the drug during the time that the delta variant dominated. That trial reported 1-2% who got the Paxlovid tested positive for COVID after finishing a five-day course of the medicine. Yet, the same percent of rebounds were experienced in the placebo group which was not given the medicine.

The virologists’ definition of rebound is mostly the increase of viruses after clearing, not so much symptoms. When symptoms occur, it becomes a “symptomatic rebound.” It seems sort of like splitting hairs, or viruses, but it isn’t. If symptoms recur and the viral levels don’t go up, then the patient might not be able to transmit the infection. But, if the quantity of viruses increases, the person likely can pass along the germs again.

The highest profile people who have had testing rebound are president Joe Biden, his wife Jill, and Dr. Anthony Fauci, who is now known to everyone who doesn’t live in a cave. To repeat what I have said before, he is one of the smartest doctors/scientists to come along in long time. You have no idea what he has accomplished in the world of microbiology in the past four decades.

All three people are in positions where they are tested just about daily because of their necessary social and professional contacts. All had so-called mild symptoms, and because of age, received Paxlovid successfully. Their testing turned negative, and a few days later became positive again. If my memory serves me well, none of them had recurrent symptoms.

Can this rebound happen without the drug? Looking back at data from some studies without Paxlovid, it definitely comes up. One recent study from Boston analyzed data from hundreds of people in a trial of those given monoclonal antibody IV drugs before Paxlovid. Data were extracted from the placebo group where no antibodies were given and they were just infected. Roughly 25% reported a rebound of symptoms, 12% had viral rebound or more new viruses, and 4% had both features.

A recently published Mayo Clinic study reported only about 1% of Paxlovid users rebounded. Yet, the main author, Adi Shah, a Mayo infectious disease specialist, said patients have difficulty differentiating between symptom rebound and a very slow improvement in symptoms, which is a vital distinction for the study. He therefore feels the real rebound may be in the 5-10% range.

Nobody really understands the cause(s) behind the phenomenon yet. One idea is the five-day course is not long enough for some to squelch the viral varmints, which has been found to be the case with other infection treatment courses. Another postulation is the person’s immune system doesn’t kick in well enough to quash viral load along with the medicine. Age is a risk factor for faulty immune responses, not to mention everything else. President Biden is 79, and Dr. Fauci is 81. Both received second Paxlovid courses. Age is a major risk factor for death. The older you are, the more likely you are to die. You can’t deny that.

The important message is that none of the rebound cases have gone on to produce worse disease cases, like hospitalization and death. Rebounds seem very distinct from what is called long COVID, or indefinite persistence of complex symptoms, sometimes very disabling. Different discussion.

One acquaintance recently went on a trip to a resort with corporate acquaintances, where he and several others got COVID. He remarked that he was told by the doctor who gave him Paxlovid that he had seen several patients getting sick after they had tested negative. Also, another local acquaintance said he and his wife were at a funeral. She came down with milder COVID. He tested negative. They found out that at least 14 others who attended the funeral were infected. We have to realize that no matter how done we are with this virus, it not done with us yet.