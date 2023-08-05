The CDC recently reported a mild increase in COVID viral cases being registered. After finding five individual newspaper reports about this bump in the COVID road, it seemed proper to summarize the data and give perspective to the numbers. No, it does not appear to be a large wave or surge in the making.

The main data were from reported hospitalizations, reported emergency room visits and coronavirus concentrations in municipal wastewater, the one source of testing still being followed with regularity. According to the latest CDC data, hospitalizations jumped about 10% to 7,109 for the week ending July 15, up from the 6,444 in the prior week. The national hospital peak during the pandemic came in the week ending Jan. 15, 2022, of 150,674 during the height of the Omicron surge.

Since COVID testing has become so scattershot with formal centers gone and home testing random and mostly unreported, wastewater testing for the virus has become a more important marker for the increase in community infections. A couple of references said the amount measured has risen in the last few weeks to twice the prior low level. In California it went from 8% of last winter’s peak to 16% in 2 weeks. It is the first upswing since last winter.

Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious disease expert in Tennessee said, “the way I characterize it is, it’s smoldering along.” At this point in time people have “pandemic fatigue” and want to be done with it. The immunity from the past 3 years has likely been built up in most folks from vaccinations and infections to withstand an infection causing serious illness or death. Those two aspects have not been seen occurring to date.

Antibody protein levels produced from B cell lymphocytes, which are the first line of defense in a new infection, have to be waning. But the second line of defense in the memory T cell lymphocytes are very likely to be ready to encounter a new viral invasion. Routine testing for those is not readily available. All immunity is not lost with antibodies declining.

Opportunities to transmit the viruses have multiplied greatly since late spring. Airplanes are full, people are cavorting and consorting together in crowded social scenes, and mask use is negligible. However, when we took a plane flight just recently it was heartening to see some passengers still sporting masks. Also, masks are randomly seen here and there in stores.

Some experts are concerned about a surge now, but as yet there has been no identifiable new variant found to penetrate our immune armor. Others are not worried, like Dr. Michael Osterholm of the University of Minnesota who runs the Center for Infectious Disease and Research. He was recently reported to have contracted some long COVID problems after his infection in March. There is concern about another COVID wave this fall and winter that could be significant. A lot of that is based on statistical models. The virus is not tipping its hand yet.

Fortunately, we have tools to blunt a fresh variant onslaught with the drug Paxlovid and a new vaccine coming in a couple months specifically for the dominant Omicron variant XBB.1.5. If you feel sick, it is still appropriate to do a home COVID test. If it is positive, call your doc to see if you can and should get Paxlovid for the 5-day course. It still should be covered by most insurers.

In an attempt to cover the latest COVID chronicles I hope this quiets any concerns you might feel from reading about higher community COVID activity. At this point the pundits’ predictions can be compared to the precipitation prognostication prophets, aka weather forecasters. There’s a 50% chance of getting wet today. Or, maybe you will, maybe you won’t.

An epidemiologist (the medical equivalent of a weather forecaster) at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health was quoted, “It’s like when meteorologists are watching a storm forming offshore and they’re not sure if it will pick up steam, but the conditions are there, and they are watching closely.”

Maybe take an umbrella or get a new vaccination when it’s available.