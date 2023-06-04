Tick time is here!

We have heard more than one public warning already about how many ticks are around this year, along with mosquitoes and sundry other buzzy insects wanting our blood. And they’re not from the Red Cross. Right away, our thoughts turn to Lyme disease, which is estimated to be carried by about 50% of deer or black legged ticks.

But Lyme disease isn’t all. This Hint qualifies for a Worst-Case Scenario (WCS) person’s negative delight. For fun (or maybe not) we’ll “tick off” some other infections to add to the anticipation of being in the great out of doors. Remember, not all ticks carry microbes. The minute you get a tick bite doesn’t mean you automatically “have something.” The tick has to be dining for 36-48 hours to transfer its microbes. The early symptoms of ALL tick-borne disease are the same: fever, chills, headache and muscle aches. The initial presentation is almost always so non-specific that it isn’t possible to diagnose which is the culprit without testing and perhaps waiting.

The Lyme bacterium, called Borrelia burgdorferi, can initially cause a big, red, slowly expanding ring in 80% of cases after an incubation of 10-30 days. Originally described in 1907 in Scandinavia, it is followed in a few weeks by the host of infamous systemic symptoms. These were first described in 1975 in Lyme, Connecticut. Hence, the name.

Anaplasmosis (AN-ah-plaz-MO-sis) is caused by a bacterial type, Anaplasma phagocytophilum, called a rickettsia. Far less common than Lyme, it was first recognized in 1993 in Minnesota and western Wisconsin and classified as human granulocytic ehrlichiosis. It was reclassified with the above name in 2003.

Ehrlichiosis is also a rickettsial brand of bacterium. Its first description was confused with Lyme disease but without a rash. A form of ehrlichiosis from Erlichia chaffensis is found in the southeast and south-central U.S. carried by the Lone Star tick. (Texas can keep it as far as I’m concerned). Another version caused by Erlichia muris was first found in 2009 around Eau Claire, Wis., and since been reported in Minnesota as well.

Babesiosis (bah-BE-se-OH-sis) is caused by a protozoan parasite much like malaria and has been called American malaria. It invades red blood cells, destroys them, causes anemia and high fevers. About 20% of these infections carry Lyme disease from the same tick. Once in a while anaplasmosis or erlichiosis can be contracted at the same time. More for your money?

Powwasan virus, named after the Canadian town, where it first discovered, has been reported in patients from the upper Midwest and Northeastern states. It presents with fever, headache and many neurological signs, with a fatality rate of 10%.

Borrelia mayonii was first found in 2013 and causes an illness similar to Lyme. It has nothing to do with consuming mayonnaise.

Borrelia miyamotoi is another in the borrelia group found in 2011. It causes a picture like tick relapsing fever.

Rocky mountain spotted fever is extremely rare in Minnesota, but isolated cases have been reported here.

The only one not causing the viral like set of symptoms initially is tick paralysis from certain wood ticks. As long as the tick is hooked on and injecting its saliva containing a certain protein/toxin, it causes paralysis in your legs that ascends, and might wind up in respiratory failure and death. As soon as the tick is dislodged, the paralysis resolves in hours or days.

I’ve omitted a few other conditions for brevity’s sake. Prevention is the last point. Ticks live on the ground and foliage. They do NOT drop from trees. Repellants on you and clothes are good and safe, especially DEET up to 30%. When out in the woods, tuck your pant legs into your socks. Afterward, check yourself all over for one hiding in your hairy or hairless hide. If you find one, dislodge it slowly and as completely as possible. Deer ticks are smaller than wood ticks and can really bury themselves in you.

After reading this list of possible potential maladies from nature’s natural co-inhabitants, please don’t get (I gotta say it) ticked off …