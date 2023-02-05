Can bacteria get viral infections? You bet your genome (see below). We humans, who feel that we are at the top of the food and brain chain, do not have exclusive rights to viral infections. If you subscribe to the plant and animal kingdom division of earthly life forms, every type of creature from single cells on up have their very own specific viruses that cause them physical discomfort or worse.

Bacteria are single cells that live independently. The presence and physical mass of all the kinds of bacteria we know may weigh several times the earth’s mass. They are whole cells and have a cell membrane with biological stuff inside, and a nucleus containing the DNA (genes or genome — GEE-nome). That genetic material contains the codes for reproducing the cells.

Viruses are not whole cells, but a nest of genes within a protein capsule. They are found in amazingly diverse forms. To survive, they must infect or invade the whole cells of a “host" (not willing), hijack the cell’s genetic machinery to replicate their parts and assemble themselves intracellularly. Then, they either rupture the cell membrane (killing the host cell) to escape, and somehow encounter new host cells to infect, OR cleverly integrate their viral genes into the host’s genes, and self-perpetuate by replicating along with them, usually harmlessly. Are you with me so far?

Bacteriophages are the common viruses that infect bacteria. The word derives from bacteria and Greek phagein, to eat. They are called phages (fahjes) for short. They are thought to be among the most common, most widely distributed, and most diverse biological forms on (or in) Earth. They appear as perennial parasites wherever bacteria live, whether in soil, animal intestines, or the sea. Perhaps 70% of marine bacteria have phage infections. Up to 90,000,000,000 viral particles per milliliter (there are 5 milliliters in a teaspoon) have been found in microbial mats on the surface of the sea.

The history of certain waters being “curative” for infections like leprosy goes back centuries. People would immerse in these waters and likely be exposed to phages that kill bacteria. In 1896 E.H. Hankin reported the waters of the Indian rivers Ganges and Yamuna had marked antibacterial action against cholera, a bacterial diarrheal disease. A British bacteriologist, Fredrick Twort, reported in 1915 that an unknown agent cleared some bacterial cultures in his lab. A French-Canadian microbiologist announced on Sept. 3, 1917, he “had found an invisible antagonistic microbe of the dysentery bacillus (now known as E. coli).”

Trying to use phages as antibacterial therapy began in the Russian country of Georgia in the 1920s with variable results. Then antibiotics came along and took over. In 1972, Walter Fiers deciphered the DNA of a phage in Ghent, Belgium, the first complete DNA sequence of any living thing. Since then, study of phage DNA/genome has gone on. Phages for treating bacterial infections have been randomly but not methodically studied, but that is changing. With the current resistance to antibiotics increasing, so is interest in phages as therapy.

Phages could be detrimental in food industries that use bacteria to ferment products like yogurt. Here they could kill the bacterial “cultures.” The same is true in medical products, where bacteria are used as microscopic factories to produce various antibiotics or treatment compounds like hyaluronic acid, brand Restylane. A positive use of phages to kill bacteria in food production was first seen in 2006 when the FDA approved application of phages to cheeses to kill superficial bacteria and in 2007 for use on all food products.

These ubiquitous viruses may be poison (virus means poison in Latin) to bacteria, but they also might offer limitless chances to understand our place in the biosphere, and opportunities to employ them for our own good. We are only starting to understand the microbial world around and in us. What about further research to see if the bacteria suffer the same viral miseries we do, like sore throats, runny noses, and diarrhea? Do bacteria actually have submicroscopic body parts, and does diarrhea run in their genes, like it can in ours (jeans)?