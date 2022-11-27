Healthful Hints: Emerging COVID viral variants circulating

Here we sort of go again with new COVID-19 viral versions circulating. The omicron family is breeding a soup, a swarm or a slew of mutated subvariants being identified that seem to be taking over the territory occupied by BA.5 and BA.4 most spring and summer. As of the first week of November, the CDC had identified lineages BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 as the cause of 44% of current COVID cases (nothing like alliteration?) in the U.S. and nearly 60% in some parts of the country, putting BA.5 in the rear at 30% of cases.

There are actually more than a dozen rapidly rising lineages to watch. One that is especially worrisome is XBB, called a so-called nightmare variant, that first arose in Singapore. They all seem to be adept at avoiding immunity created by past infection and/or vaccines. The mutations are almost all in the external viral spike protein, in the portion of it labeled the receptor binding domain. This is what attaches to the potential host’s cells to open the hole to invasion and infection. For BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 it appears to make them as much as seven times more “immune-evasive” than their predecessor BA.5.

The evasiveness refers to their ability to avoid being inactivated by the antibodies we have circulating from vaccines and past infections. But the memory portion of our immunity created in certain T and B lymphocytes still around is not appreciably different. They are what prevent severe illness. (Don’t get foggy eyed on me yet.) You have to remember that evolutionary changes to avoid immunity by viruses and other disease causing germs is to be expected. “They are constantly trying to adapt and escape the immune pressure we pose to them,” says Dr. Albert Ko, M.D. and epidemiologist of Yale’s School of Public Health. The criteria of hospitalization and death have not yet shown any significant increases, from the new mutations, more the number of infections occurring. But even in France and Singapore, where surges began to flare, those have already begun to recede. Many medical pundits are still predicting a winter surge in COVID infections, like William Hanage, epidemiologist of the Harvard School of Public Health.

One concerning aspect is that the new variants may well not respond to the monoclonal antibody treatments engineered to date. These aim at one specific site of the virus. These have been useful for people with some compromised immunity, like cancer patients, organ transplant people, and folks with autoimmune diseases on drugs to suppress their own immunity. If that piece is altered in the new subvariants, these treatments may no longer be effective. These folks don’t have nearly as good a response to vaccines as immune competent people.

The new variant infections are not producing any new pattern of symptoms either, just the same as we have felt from prior omicron cases. But the trifecta of COVID, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus is upon us now. Hospitals are filling with the latter two more than COVID to date. They, too, are spread via coughing, sneezing and handling contaminated objects, the last mode an article from more so than COVID. Their symptoms have so much in common it is not possible to diagnose each without a culture. There is a new nasal swab where available that can test for all three viruses with sample (the one that feels like a brain biopsy).

What is there to do to try to protect yourself from getting infected? Boy, this going to sound old, tired, and so familiar. Cover your coughs and sneezes, wash your hands often, avoid crowded indoor venues (good luck during holidays!) and, yes, wear a mask if you do go into a crowd. The most important consideration here is if you’re in a family gathering with someone especially susceptible to COVID. A mask is a way to love your loved ones. If you are eligible for a COVID booster, get it. It may not be perfect, but there are indications it can help protect some against the gang of new variant varmints.

In an article that attempts to explain the naming process of the omicron variants, it seems confusing even to the experts. Dr. Peter Hotz, a renowned vaccine developer at Texas Children’s Hospital has nicknamed the newer strains “Scrabble variants” because many of them have high-scoring Scrabble letters like Q and X. He adds, they “kind of scrabble your brain.” So sayeth the expert.