There’s another new COVID-19 omicron viral variant, EG.5, on the block. It apparently has evolved or descended from one of the current dominant variants XBB.1.5. For the two-week period ending Aug. 5, the CDC variant proportions tracker that collects these figures projects that EG.5 will make up 17.3% of U.S. cases. The first two weeks of July it only made 7.5%. But the experts say it’s still an omicron subvariant, so there is no reason to expect it to cause a surge of COVID-19. Whew — at least so far.
The old gray test machine ain’t what it used to be since May 11 when the emergency response to COVID was lifted. This reduced funding dramatically for testing networks. Several testing systems still exist and are monitoring the cases that received positive test results. People feel they’re done with COVID and are not testing nearly as much at home. If they do get a positive result, it just doesn’t get reported like in “the old days.” So, test results aren’t as accurately representative of COVID’s presence as they were.
Other variants are still in the mix. A subvariant, XBB.1.16, made up 15.6% of cases in the same two-week time period. And XBB.1.5 is holding its own in the viral horse race. EG.5 was first recognized in February 2023. It became nicknamed Eris by an evolutionary biologist in Canada on social media, where he linked it to a dwarf planet in our solar system named Eris. Eris is the name of the Greek goddess of strife, chaos and discord, which is what we have had with COVID.
The main mutation difference Eris has from its XBB parent is a single change on its spike protein, which lets it latch onto our cells and invade them. It may be more contagious than its predecessors. That isn’t clear yet. The current increase in cases is from a mix of many omicron variants. The good news is that the cases happening are not more severe or causing more deaths. To be clear, there are still a few people who are dying from a COVID infection. More often they are older or have compromised immune systems or bad chronic diseases.
The EG.5 symptoms are like those from other omicron variants: cough, fever, chills, shortness of breath, fatigue, body aches, headaches and occasional loss of taste or smell. This breed doesn’t tend to reach lungs initially like delta and alpha strains. It does seem to have increased immune system escape properties.
If a person’s immunity is measured by antibody levels, those seem to be waning in the general population, or herd. However, there is no practical method to measure the immune memory of prior infection or vaccination kept in what are called T cells or lymphocytes. That would require research approach methods.
The good news is that a vaccine specifically for XBB.1.5 is coming in the fall, perhaps October. XBB shares most characteristics with Eris. The immune medical prophets think that it should give sufficient protection against Eris.
What to do now without making a big to-do is to use that rare commodity called common sense. COVID is still around. We know of two friends who have gotten it recently. In an article, a professor from Villanova University said she is recovering from COVID, which she contracted at a family gathering. “In retrospect, for my own case I would have asked family members to test before they came. I used to do that.”
Folks are not in that mode anymore, I am afraid. But it is still a good idea to wear a mask if you’re going to be in a crowded situation, to prevent COVID and other infections as well, and wash your hands like mom said. It’s a matter of learning how to co-exist safely with our newest microbial co-inhabitant. Even if it’s not our new best friend.
