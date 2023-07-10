A person told me of an experience after receiving some shots at a recent doctor’s visit. This person gave me permission to use the personal narrative I received to illustrate a rather common experience or reaction, called vasovagal, which can and did lead to fainting — and full recovery.

The medical term for fainting is syncope from Greek, meaning to cut off together. Vasovagal syncope is a very common experience for maybe 1 in 3 adults. It accounts for 85% of fainting episodes in people younger than 40 and half of cases in older adults.

VS is the most common cause of a reflex syncope. This means something stimulates what is a normal reflex to exaggerated extremes to cause fainting. Here that something is either the sight of blood, often your own, a needle or other medical instruments, strong or overwhelming emotions, fatigue or exhaustion, standing a long time, dehydration, etc. This causes your vagus nerve, which reaches so many body areas from its beginnings in your brain, to suddenly slow heart rate, cardiac output and pulse.

Momentarily the blood doesn’t reach up to your brain. Your leg veins don’t have time to constrict to help blood flow back up north, so blood pools in them. You often have some warning symptoms and perhaps syncope. The first symptoms, 30-60 seconds before the attack, can include lightheadedness, dizziness, nausea, a sudden warm feeling, pale skin, especially lips, yawning, profuse sweatiness, blurry vision and slow pulse. The syncope may or may not follow.

The above individual’s description goes something like this: “The doctor visit was more exciting than I expected. Shots went fine, but then I had a “vasovagal reaction.” I laid down for a few minutes, thought I was fine, went to the desk to make my next two appointments. After standing for a few more minutes, I needed to sit down. Then a few minutes later passed out. Sweaty all over, I couldn’t understand what people were saying. They brought a wheelchair to take me back to the exam room to lie down. Got some water. BP (blood pressure) was 84/52. Lay there about 20 minutes, then felt okay. The BP later was 121/80”. That tale has all the classic features of VS.

The word vagus means wandering because that nerve originates in your brain stem as the tenth cranial nerve, and extends down to innervate your throat, lungs, heart, stomach, and most abdominal organs, a real wanderer. It is part of your autonomic or unconscious nervous system, that maintains balance via reflexes. It helps maintain proper pulse, heart rate, and blood pressure/BP by keeping them from going too fast. If the huge emotional stimulus like the sight blood or pain causes it to fire excessively, it slows heart and BP to a momentary standstill. Hence, no blood to brain for that instant.

VS is almost never a serious problem. The majority of folks who have one aren’t likely to have more. With an initial episode, many other conditions must be considered and excluded, especially in the elderly. A minority of individuals have repetitive episodes. They literally have to lie down for them. These people may need to discuss medications for heart rhythm or blood pressure to prevent them or pacing devices in the tough cases. Preparing for the possibility is the best treatment for most.

Two other kinds of reflex syncope are recognized. One more in males involves too tight a pressure on your neck from a collar or anything to compress a structure called a carotid sinus, which drops your heart rate immediately. The other happens during certain activities or situations like urinating, coughing, or straining in a bowel movement. A real “bummer.”

After your first VS episode, and hopefully your last, you may feel flabbergasted or embarrassed. It happens to the best of them. Just be wary in future possible situations. Yours truly was in bayonet training in army basic training. A couple guys turned the wrong way and got cut open by bayonets. They were walked off the field. A third guy saw the blood, conked out and was carried off. That was me. To this day, I don’t remember the blood. What do you call a doctor who is afraid of the sight of blood? A psychiatrist. (I’m a dermatologist.)