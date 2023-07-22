A group of “elder statesmen,” or old guys, were discussing their medicines and the warning that some of them had gotten to avoid consuming grapefruit with some of their drugs.
They asked me “Why?” The short, oversimplified answer is that there are some chemicals in grapefruit that are called furanocoumarins. They are believed to be the interactive agent that interferes with the normal metabolism of over 50% of the drugs we take for medical conditions. Mostly, they cause the blood concentration to go too high, possibly creating serious adverse effects. Grapefruit lowers the drug concentration for a few, preventing the desired beneficial effect from happening. Even a small glass of juice can inhibit the medicine metabolism for a few days.
Now, for the braver scientists in the crowd we’ll expand the biologically oriented details. Or, buckle up, buttercup, and turn your thinker up.
People are also reading…
This relationship was first discovered accidentally in 1989 by a research group in Canada and published in 1991. They were testing drug interactions with alcohol and used grapefruit juice to hide to taste of the alcohol. Water was their control. The main drug was a blood pressure medicine called felodipine from the class called calcium channel blockers. Its blood concentration went through the roof with the juice compared to water, which had no effect.
The mechanism it turns out is complicated and logically contradictory. There are enzymes in all cells. Enzymes are proteins that enable chemical reactions to occur. Certain ones, especially in liver and intestine lining cells, regulate absorption of stuff. A crucial one is labeled CYP3A4. It is in both gut lining cells and liver. Typically, it will bind to the drug like felodipine and inactivate it, to reduce the amount absorbed, down to 30% available for felodipine. Once past that barrier and into liver, the same enzyme in liver will reduce felodipine amount absorbed to 15% of the original pill ingested! We interpret the system as a mode to control drugs so they won’t get too high and produce ill effects. (Still with me?)
Grapefruit chemicals mess up the chain by binding to the CYP3A4 enzyme to irreversibly inactivate it. This permits lots more drug to be absorbed from the intestine. The cells have to make new CYP3A4 enzymes to increase their control capabilities, which takes a few days. For the few drugs whose concentrations are lowered, a different protein that transports them across cells into liver is inhibited by grapefruit, preventing the correct therapeutic levels. The antihistamine Allegra or fexofenadine is a common example.
In a 2013 review of the topic by the original research authors, they said then that over 85 drugs are affected by grapefruit. By now, that list has grown. Sometimes the concentration increase isn’t bad, but sometimes it can cause very detrimental reactions and death. Several classes of drugs are on the list. But fruit-drug interaction is drug specific, not drug class type. This can be crucial if the medicine is, say, for cancer chemotherapy or serious infection. Before any drug is legally released, it has to go through rigorous testing to establish the safe blood level range, called the therapeutic index. A few drugs have an extremely narrow range, which can be exceeded very easily.
Grapefruit is a hybrid of an ancient Asian fruit still grown, called a pomelo, and a sweet orange. Other citrus fruits that contain the same interactive chemicals are Seville oranges, often used to make orange marmalade, pomelos and tangelos, which are a cross of tangerines and grapefruit. Other oranges don’t seem to affect drug absorption. For those of us who aren’t devotees of this healthful libation, this is no problem. If you are hooked on your grapefruit and are taking an interactive medicine, you must find a substitute.
I hope this is an intelligible and adequate explanation for the question these elder statesmen asked. Perhaps in that age group a grapefruit substitute might be prune juice? In moderation for sure.
BEST OF BURES: A collection of Frank's Healthful Hints columns
If you were a stair step or two down on the family sibling ladder, you probably never really appreciated hand-me-downs. Well, here’s one hand-…
Spring is here! And so are the ticks, mosquitoes, and sundry other “buzz”ard insects. We have had our first tick alert of the year from the Ce…
Is urine sterile? I recently heard someone say you didn’t have to worry about touching urine because it is sterile. Uh, well, er, that’s not w…
Going through the alphabet of hepatitis viruses can be confusing. The word hepatitis means inflammation of liver. With any cause of hepatitis,…
On Oct. 26, 2017, a new shingles vaccine was officially approved by the FDA. The brand name is Shingrix. (You tell me where they came up with …
In the dry climate of the great winter indoors, your skin might develop nasty, tiny, tender cracks, cuts, scrapes, splits, and chunks of dangl…
An article was published Sept. 13, 2017 in a journal of the American College of Gastroenterology that featured case reports of the spectrum of…
In the past month I was asked to do two “curbside” consults for youngsters with scabby, itchy, kind of yucky-looking spots. The first youngun’…
Just when I think have heard and seen about everything, surprises “pop” up, which happened when a reader of the Wall Street Journal gave me an…
Jet lag is a phenomenon most people experience if they fly over several time zones east or west. It doesn’t seem to occur if you fly north or …
Scabs inside your nose are kind of a sore topic, especially if they are sore to begin with. The point is that the soreness and crustiness just…
There was a recent dust-up in the news about dental floss use not being proven to be very effective at preventing teeth rot. The information c…
At the onset of an illness with a high fever, achiness all over, headache, joints and muscles aching, and feeling just like — well, you know —…
Here is a 50-year-old joke from the Reader’s Digest: A plumber finishes up and hands the lady his bill. She says, “Oh, my. That’s so high. I d…
The Hint this week is really very simple. Pressure stops bleeding. It sounds elementary at first. It is, and it isn’t. I’ve had to remind many…
The use of antibiotics in farming and its relation to humans has become a subject of great discussion and concern. If you have read or heard r…
Collection: Recent Healthful Hints columns by Dr. Frank Bures
Here's a collection of recent Healthful Hints columns by Dr. Bures, a semi-retired dermatologist. Since 1978 he has worked Winona, La Crosse, Viroqua and Red Wing.
The story of polio infection and its possible deadly and disabling paralysis outcomes are medical tales and now almost legends in the fading h…
The potential of contracting COVID infections from touching various surfaces came to mind the other day after being in a playground with some …
It is summertime, and perhaps a good time take a brief break from the almost endless list of weighty world issues and woes. Around forty years…
It is likely that you have recently known of folks who have been infected with COVID. The omicron variant BA.5 has become the dominant one in …
‘Tis the “flu season.” For the first time in 2-3 years, we need to pay some attention to that germ, as well as the still-present SARS-CoV-2, i…
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and in the U.S., the word “National” is hooked on to the front — so NBCAM. It is an international an…
A recent CDC COVID tracker update offered some useful thoughts about vaccines for all of us going into fall. At a recent White House press bri…
Shin splints (SS) is a term coined long ago to describe pain in the front of someone’s leg (shin), along the edge of a shin bone or tibia. It …
Contracting COVID is bad enough, especially a severe case — but then, a couple months later, you begin to lose hair! Talk about adding insult …
It’s time to be stuck up again, provided you have had primary COVID vaccinations. The reformulated booster containing coding to make specific …
It’s the time of year when you start scratching your skin because it’s dry and itchy, and your head because you are trying to figure out gifts…
A new study was published in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology Dec. 6, 2022, that presented new findings that could explain in la…
‘Tis is the season for colds, not to mention this year’s bumper crops of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), influenza and perhaps COVID cases …
You have a cough, runny nose, congestion, maybe fever and sore throat. You have a “cold”. So, what causes a “cold”? There over 200 different v…
Here we sort of go again with new COVID-19 viral versions circulating. The omicron family is breeding a soup, a swarm or a slew of mutated sub…
This Thanksgiving, consider being medically thankful for bacterial antibiotics. It is appropriate to do so because antibiotics have made, and …