A group of “elder statesmen,” or old guys, were discussing their medicines and the warning that some of them had gotten to avoid consuming grapefruit with some of their drugs.

They asked me “Why?” The short, oversimplified answer is that there are some chemicals in grapefruit that are called furanocoumarins. They are believed to be the interactive agent that interferes with the normal metabolism of over 50% of the drugs we take for medical conditions. Mostly, they cause the blood concentration to go too high, possibly creating serious adverse effects. Grapefruit lowers the drug concentration for a few, preventing the desired beneficial effect from happening. Even a small glass of juice can inhibit the medicine metabolism for a few days.

Now, for the braver scientists in the crowd we’ll expand the biologically oriented details. Or, buckle up, buttercup, and turn your thinker up.

This relationship was first discovered accidentally in 1989 by a research group in Canada and published in 1991. They were testing drug interactions with alcohol and used grapefruit juice to hide to taste of the alcohol. Water was their control. The main drug was a blood pressure medicine called felodipine from the class called calcium channel blockers. Its blood concentration went through the roof with the juice compared to water, which had no effect.

The mechanism it turns out is complicated and logically contradictory. There are enzymes in all cells. Enzymes are proteins that enable chemical reactions to occur. Certain ones, especially in liver and intestine lining cells, regulate absorption of stuff. A crucial one is labeled CYP3A4. It is in both gut lining cells and liver. Typically, it will bind to the drug like felodipine and inactivate it, to reduce the amount absorbed, down to 30% available for felodipine. Once past that barrier and into liver, the same enzyme in liver will reduce felodipine amount absorbed to 15% of the original pill ingested! We interpret the system as a mode to control drugs so they won’t get too high and produce ill effects. (Still with me?)

Grapefruit chemicals mess up the chain by binding to the CYP3A4 enzyme to irreversibly inactivate it. This permits lots more drug to be absorbed from the intestine. The cells have to make new CYP3A4 enzymes to increase their control capabilities, which takes a few days. For the few drugs whose concentrations are lowered, a different protein that transports them across cells into liver is inhibited by grapefruit, preventing the correct therapeutic levels. The antihistamine Allegra or fexofenadine is a common example.

In a 2013 review of the topic by the original research authors, they said then that over 85 drugs are affected by grapefruit. By now, that list has grown. Sometimes the concentration increase isn’t bad, but sometimes it can cause very detrimental reactions and death. Several classes of drugs are on the list. But fruit-drug interaction is drug specific, not drug class type. This can be crucial if the medicine is, say, for cancer chemotherapy or serious infection. Before any drug is legally released, it has to go through rigorous testing to establish the safe blood level range, called the therapeutic index. A few drugs have an extremely narrow range, which can be exceeded very easily.

Grapefruit is a hybrid of an ancient Asian fruit still grown, called a pomelo, and a sweet orange. Other citrus fruits that contain the same interactive chemicals are Seville oranges, often used to make orange marmalade, pomelos and tangelos, which are a cross of tangerines and grapefruit. Other oranges don’t seem to affect drug absorption. For those of us who aren’t devotees of this healthful libation, this is no problem. If you are hooked on your grapefruit and are taking an interactive medicine, you must find a substitute.

I hope this is an intelligible and adequate explanation for the question these elder statesmen asked. Perhaps in that age group a grapefruit substitute might be prune juice? In moderation for sure.