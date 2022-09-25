Healthful Hints: Hair loss after COVID

Contracting COVID is bad enough, especially a severe case — but then, a couple months later, you begin to lose hair! Talk about adding insult to injury! But the good news is that it likely will regrow, albeit far more slowly than it falls out. This type of hair loss, or more properly hair shedding, is called telogen (TE-low-jen) effluvium (eh-FLOO-vee-um) or TE, which means end stage (tel- Greek prefix for end.) flowing (-fluvium) out (ef-).

TE is a form of hair loss or shedding that has been recognized for a century as a result of any number of great or severe physical or emotional stresses that alter the hair growth pattern. It can follow a surgery, high fever, blood loss, bad infections, being on a ventilator, childbirth (but not after every baby), severe dieting, thyroid disease onset, extreme emotional experience like loss of a loved one or divorce, etc.

Onset typically is roughly 2-3 months post-COVID or whatever, when handfuls of hair can be easily pulled out (but not put back) instead of the normal 50-100 hairs lost per day. There are no symptoms like pain or itch. It typically lasts a few months, which seems like eternity to the sufferer, then slows down, AND hair regrows, infinitely more slowly than the shedding.

It may seem like “splitting hairs,” but there is a real technical semantic difference between loss and shedding. Loss implies that the process is eliminating follicles, so they go to that big scalp in the sky, leaving their former residence hairless. Shedding describes the hair fall, but the follicles are not gone and can rally to regrow another day. With TE, there is hope! The patient usually regains his/her fullness in about 9-12 months, although many, many people I have seen with it don’t feel their hair ever feels or looks as full. My impression is that this is especially true of the poor new mom, whose body is misshapen, she’s getting no sleep, and now she is going bald! Regrowth is a hard sell.

The short version of the process description is that around 90% of scalp hairs last about three years in the anagen (ANN-a-jen) or growing phase, then 5-10%, of those are programmed magically to become resting or catagen (CAT-a -jen) hairs and after that enter the end or telogen phase. In TE the physical or emotional stress does something not really understood yet to throw as many as 50% of hairs into the telogen phase prematurely, ready to be pulled out or shed. When the COVID or other stress has passed, the hair miraculously regains its normal growth patterns. Regardless of ANY product claims to help or prevent this, it has to evolve on its own.

The incidence of TE in COVID was first recorded in an article in the British journal The Lancet from hospitalized COVID patients in the first half of 2020. They found about a 22% rate. Since then, other papers have reported frequencies in roughly the same range. Some smaller studies have found occurrences in even milder COVID cases. No one to date has looked back specifically at omicron variant cases, which would be a good comparison, since they frequently are less severe. But remember, between 300 and 400 people are still dying daily from COVID. That is severe. COVID is not over.

There are several different causes of hair loss and balding. Things like male pattern hair loss, especially in women, where the sides of the frontal hair line recede, alopecia areata, a truly pathologic form of hair loss, which has medical treatments, different scarring diseases, have all been speculated to result from COVID, but none have really been proven.

The bright side of the hairy subject of losing hair is here it will likely regrow. I’ve thought about this many times over the years.

I believe I’ve spent more time explaining and consoling people about losing hair than talking to those who have serious or even terminal problems like a metastatic melanoma.

These folks are not in a mood for hair loss jokes of which there are many. The one I really avoid telling is: What do you call a row of rabbits taking one step back? A receding “hare” line.