On Feb. 24 the FDA authorized the first do-it-yourself home test for both COVID and influenza A and B. It is made by a company called Lucira, which has made one of the many COVID -only kits now available. The irony is that two days before, on Feb. 22, the company had filed for bankruptcy and was putting itself up for sale because they had hoped to get the emergency-use authorization from the FDA last August before flu season started.

The test is a nasal swab for self-use by people older than 13 and on younger folks down to two by an adult. It is the test type for viral RNA, not the protein coat elements like the COVID swab tests we all can get. It takes 30 minutes to see a result on the card. It differentiates among COVID, influenza A, the most common variety, and influenza B, not seen much this year.

Here is part of the FDA news release: “Today’s authorization of the first OTC (over the counter) test that can detect influenza A and B, along with SARS-CoV-2, is a major milestone in bringing greater consumer access to diagnostic tests that can be performed entirely at home,” said Dr. Jeff Shuren, director of the FDA’s Center for Devices and Radiological Health. To sort of cover their tracks, the release continues, “individuals should report all results to their health care provider for public health reporting and to receive appropriate care.” Like everybody is doing that now with their home COVID tests? Uh, not.

But, it is an advantage to know at least something about what may be causing your respiratory symptoms if you are hacking up a storm and feeling rotten (medical terminology?). For COVID it helps you know you should keep away from people for 5 days and mask up for 5 more days when out and about. For flu it tells you to be careful around other folks or stay away from them until you feel better. The results are also an aid to communicate with your doc to see about any possible treatments, like Paxlovid for COVID or Tamiflu for flu.

The sensitivities of the test compared to a gold standard are that it correctly identified 99.3% of negative and 90% positive influenza A samples, 88.3% of positive COVID samples, and 99.9% of negative influenza B samples. There are false positive and negative results for all rapid tests, like a rapid strep throat test, which has been in use for a long time. But it can pinpoint the infecting germ to help know what to do. It also gives you information if you want to call a doc for help and shortens the time to treating if needed. Several infectious disease experts commented positively on its introduction.

The test has been sold already in Canada for $70. Lucira’s internet entry listed $99 for the cost in the U.S., and you can order it from the company. Whether insurers will cover it is an unknown. (Everything with medical insurers is an unknown.) Lucira is saying it will continue operations to serve customers, according to a press release. Its chief executive, Eric Engelson, said on Friday, “I can’t thank our employees and partners enough for seeing this through, and, of course, for the FDA’s recognition.”

There have been combination tests from lab companies like LabCorp for COVID, flu A and B and RSV that you can call to order, do the test at home, and mail back for the result. There are others to order by mail as well. Such viral combination tests have been in use in Europe and Australia for some time.

To me the company’s bankruptcy followed by FDA approval perfectly exemplifies a catch-22 situation. The definition of that is a dilemma or difficult circumstance from which there is no escape because of mutually conflicting or dependent conditions. Sort of a no-win dilemma. Not quite a “gotcha.” But that’s another topic.